Rice has been considered a staple for India since the very beginning of the dawn. It has become a part of our diet and goes well with any curry. Rice flakes for breakfast or having rice with lentils, has become an indispensable part of our lives. It is a common notion that eating rice makes a person feel lazy and sleepy.

It is widely believed that rice makes a person feel lazy and lethargic. Pooja Makhija, a renowned nutritionist shared on Instagram about the ways one can prevent feeling sleepy and the science that goes behind this notion. Her caption read, "Avoid the mid day slump with these basic hacks. Understanding theory always helps in long term application of 'lifestyle' inducing habits thus my theory explanation video."

How does Rice Make One Sleepy?

Rice is not only a staple but also comfort food for everyone all across the culture. It is part of a highly healthy and balanced meal as it is rich in carbohydrates. However, she says that rice can make us feel sleepy yet it is not totally unhealthy.

All the carbs are converted into glucose and the latter requires insulin. They have the same effect on the body. The brain releases essential fatty acids of tryptophan to enter after getting a boost from insulin. Calming hormones like melatonin and serotonin gets a boost and causes drowsiness.

The nervous system does not respond in an unprecedented way. It allows the body to focus on digestion and nothing else.

How to Prevent Mid-day Drowsiness?

Intake of Carbs

By eating fewer carbs, you can prevent your mid-day drowsiness. Your meal should consist of 50% vegetable, 25% protein and 35% carbs. Carbs are highly important to provide you energy to pull yourself through the entire day. However, take it in a smaller quantity to avoid being sluggish.

Intake of Meals

Having a smaller number of meals help you in getting affected from mid-day drowsiness. People who consume more rice than roti often ends in drowsiness. The lesser you eat, the easy it becomes to battle fatigue. Keep in mind the quantity of rice as the high quantity can make you feel tired and drowsy.