For many, life gets busier as they hit the later phases of early adulthood. Women start families, add parental responsibility. In the interim, their profession graph also progresses. They juggle through professional work and household duties. Hauling their young ones from one class to another and managing their career commitments simultaneous. Seeking the time and the desire to exercise can be arduous for women.Also Read - Skin Infections Can Lead to Rheumatic Fever: Study

Women in their 30’s and post 30 need to keep themselves healthy and fit asthe body undergoes a hormonal and structural transformation. The muscle’s endurance/strength tends to weaken. Wellness, alongside legitimate nourishment, is vital for maintaining a healthy way of life. Also Read - How To Protect Your Children from Gastroenteritis During Winter?

The pandemic has made people focus significantly harder on good health and immunity. As per the latest report, 75% of people in their 30s are new beginners and the ones with prolonged absence from the gym are restarting their fitness journey. Exercising in the 30s for 30mins is the mantra for overall health and well-being. Also Read - 4 Simple Tricks to Keep Weight Under Check During The Festive Season

A physically active lifestyle can help keep many chronic diseases at bay. Ageing exposures to Type 2 diabetes, risk of hypertension, concerning cholesterol levels, mental health issues, anxiety, weak bone health, early mortality are few to name. As a woman ages, she needs fewer calories to sustain herself as metabolism naturally slows down, resulting in loss of lean muscle and eventually, making weight loss and even weight maintenance more challenging.

There is nothing that the ‘mind’ or ‘will’ aspire for which the body can’t attain. ‘WILL is a SKILL’, the one who masters the skill is a maestro. A fitter body to live in, a healthy mind and a soul to combat chronic ailments are a few perks to spark willpower.

The American Heart Association recommends women to exercise for no less than 150 minutes every week, inclusive of 20 minutes of vigorous exercise at least thrice a week with a gradual increase in the frequency. A blend of cardiovascular –aerobic exercise like running and cycling, resistance training – pushups, air squats and bodyweight exercise is beneficial. Conjointly, weight training is fantastic for maintaining body mass as it helps stimulate bone growth. Women should also concentrate on strength training besides cardiovascular activities to make menopause easy during their late 40s or mid-50s. An adequate amount of sleep is a prerequisite for a healthy life, especially for women in their 30’s and up, as the body doesn’t recuperate fast.

With growing age and responsibility, women often ignore the concept of a balanced diet, specifically for themselves. They should ensure that their diets include sufficient levels of iron and calcium. Due to the menstrual cycles, women are more vulnerable to low iron levels. As a result, intake of iron-rich foods is recommended. If going for a vegetarian source of iron, like beans or tofu, it is advisable to add veggies like broccoli or bell pepper (rich in Vitamin C) as it helps the body absorb iron. Calcium aids to forestall bone loss which is another major health issue.

Women, who lead an active and healthy lifestyle, can often continue physical activity during pregnancy post the subsequent conversation with their doctor. It is indisputable that the fertility rate in ladies diminishes to 75 per cent once they get into their 30s. In present times, ladies are more vocation oriented, which results in late relationships and marriages, the pace of conceiving a child to start a family turns low.

Ageing is a charismatic natural phenomenon. It is the sole discretion of the ageing beauty to choose the gracious and well-being path of transformation or choose ill health with an unfit body and mind. With the penetration of the internet and education, women have now started paying heed to their health. It’s high time that a woman of today rises above all odds to take charge of her well-being. As said by a famous fitness expert, ‘When life knocks you down, do a burpee!’

(Authorted article by Vikas Jain, Managing Director,Anytime Fitness India)