Exercising on a regular basis has many health benefits including better sleep hygiene, fitness, promotes relaxation, and reduces anxiety. Many people chose to exercise close to bedtime because of their packed mornings, turns out working out late can have an adverse effect on your health since it could disrupt your sleep cycle and impact your lifestyle. Contrary to popular belief that a late-night workout can tire your body and help you sleep like a baby at night; it actually does more harm than good.

Here, we state three reasons why should immediately stop working out late at night:

Disrupts your heart rate: While late exercises help you stay fitter, they can disrupt your stable heart rate, which is one of the core factors that can have an impact on your restorative sleep, according to the BT Telecommunications Group.

Increased alertness: Exercises, generally, also leave you dehydrated. Working out also releases the stress hormones in the body, leading your body to stay alert, according to the Sleep Matters Club. Such hormones and bright lights at the gym stop melatonin, the sleep hormone, from being produced.

Disturbs your sleep cycle: Exercise like swimming, cycling, running, and heavy weightlifting can disrupt your sleep.

To avoid this, experts suggest a number of ways so that you can sleep after a good, sweating workout. To begin with, they say you should refrain from exercising at least three hours before bedtime. A hot shower or a relaxing bath dashed with essential oils can also help.

(With inputs from ANI)