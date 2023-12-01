Home

Health

World AIDS Day 2023: 5 Ways to Prevent Transmission of This Chronic Condition

World AIDS Day 2023: 5 Ways to Prevent Transmission of This Chronic Condition

AIDS has several misconceptions surrounding it and hence World AIDS Day is celebrated every to spread awareness. Read on to know how one may protect themself.

World AIDS Day 2023: 6 Ways to Prevent Transmission of This Chronic Condition (FReepik)

World AIDS Day commemorates the people living with the condition and fighting their way through it. It is all about spreading more awareness about this chronic health condition and also about removing the stigmas associated with it. Every year on December 1, World AIDS is celebrated. World AIDS Day is more than a celebration of the achievements of communities; it is a call to action to enable and support communities in their leadership roles.

Trending Now

What is AIDS? Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome), a condition caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). It damages the immune system and reduces the ability to fight infections. HIV is a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

You may like to read

HIV weakens the immunity to a point that a person may develope AIDS. While the symptoms are not that noticeable but recurring fever, diarrhoea, chills, swollen lymph glands can be few indications of the system. Protecting yourself from AIDS, the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), is crucial for maintaining good health and well-being.

5 WAYS TO PROTECT FROM AIDS

Use Contraceptions: When engaging in sexual activity, consistent condom use is essential. Condoms, when used correctly, provide a highly effective barrier against HIV transmission. Avoid Sharing Needles and Injection Equipment: Sharing needles and other injection equipment poses a significant risk of HIV transmission. If you use injection drugs, never share needles, syringes, or any other injecting equipment with anyone else. Always use new, sterile needles and syringes for each injection. Get Tested for HIV Regularly: Regular HIV testing is vital for early detection and treatment. Knowing your HIV status allows you to take appropriate preventive measures and seek treatment if necessary. Early diagnosis and treatment of HIV can significantly improve the quality of life and prolong survival. Healthy Diet: It is important to have a healthy, nutrient-rich diet to boost the immunity system. As HIV affects the immune system, strengthening it to fight HIV is essential. Regular Exercise: Exercise also helps the body to maintain strength and immunity ward of infections. It also keeps the overall body healthy.

Remember, protecting yourself from AIDS is a shared responsibility. By following these preventive measures and engaging in open communication with your partners, you can significantly reduce your risk of HIV infection and safeguard your health.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.