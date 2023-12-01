Home

Health

World AIDS Day 2023: How to Protect an Unborn Child From HIV? 6 Precautions to Consider

World AIDS Day 2023: How to Protect an Unborn Child From HIV? 6 Precautions to Consider

On World AIDS Day, Here are few important points to remember for a HIV infected pregnant woman to safeguard her unborn child from the deadly virus.

World AIDS Day 2023: How to Protect an Unborn Child From HIV? 6 Precautions to Consider

December 1 is observed as World AIDS Day. HIV/AIDS, that shook the entire world of health and medicine in 80s and 90s, is still an unfortunate reality affecting countless numbers of lives every year. It spreads through infected body fluids, like blood, semen and breast milk. The initial symptoms of this severe illness include fever, large tender lymph nodes, inflammation of the throat, skin rash, sores in the mouth and extreme fatigue. Even while struggling to find a medication to completely cure HIV/AIDS, doctors are still grappling with ways to deal with children born with HIV. A child gets HIV if the mother was infected with the virus, at the time of the pregnancy. For expectant mothers, safeguarding their unborn from HIV transmission is a critical concern.

Trending Now

WORLD AIDS DAY 2023: PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT AN UNBORN BABY FROM THE DEADLY VIRUS

Early Prenatal Testing: Initiating prenatal care early in pregnancy is crucial. Regular HIV testing during prenatal visits allows healthcare providers to identify and address potential infections promptly. Antiretroviral Therapy (ART): Pregnant women living with HIV can significantly reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to their unborn child by adhering to antiretroviral therapy. ART helps lower the viral load, minimising the chances of transmission during pregnancy, labour and breastfeeding. Safe Delivery Practices: Opting for a healthcare facility delivery with skilled birth attendants helps reduce the risk of transmission during childbirth. Healthcare providers may recommend specific delivery methods or interventions to further minimize transmission risk. Choosing the appropriate infant feeding method is crucial: While breastfeeding provides numerous health benefits, healthcare providers may recommend formula feeding if its deemed safer to prevent HIV transmission. Education and Support: Ensuring that expectant mothers are well-informed about HIV transmission risks and prevention strategies is essential. Offering emotional support and addressing any concerns can enhance adherence to preventive measures. Women Should Take HIV medicines: Pregnant women with HIV should start taking medicines soon after conception. They are safe during pregnancy and they don’t induce any birth defects. Babies born to women with HIV are also administered medicine 4 to 6 weeks after birth to protect the baby any infection that could have passed on to the baby during birth.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.