World Alzheimer's Day 2022: Alzheimer's disease is a brain ailment that robs people of their memory and cognitive abilities. As the disease develops, people lose the capacity to complete even the most basic tasks on their own and become dependent on others. The most typical type of dementia is this one. You'll be happy to hear that some edible and medicinal mushrooms include bioactive substances that may promote brain neuron growth and guard against neurotoxic stimuli like inflammation that cause dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Medicinal mushrooms are superfoods that function to boost memory, and brain health by lowering neuroinflammation, raising nerve growth factors, and enhancing neuron repair. The powerful antioxidant effects of medicinal mushrooms help the body produce its own endogenous antioxidants, which protect neurons from harm and reduce neural oxidative stress, promoting brain health.

CAN MUSHROOMS HELP IN CONTROLLING ALZHEIMER’S?

Mushrooms may promote the development of new nerve cells in the brain and shield it from toxins and inflammation that cause dementia and Alzheimer’s.

One of the few naturally occurring sources of vitamin D is the mushroom, which is currently being promoted as a superfood fungus.

Mushrooms are also well known for their surprisingly immune-boosting properties and for enhancing brain health.

According to the National Library of Medicine, eating mushrooms, particularly Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Chaga, are potent adaptogens that provide immune-modulating support that improves the immune response and mental health due to the high abundance of bioactive polysaccharide components.

Overall, eating mushrooms and using them medicinally are rising to the top of the list of superfoods that are best for supporting a healthy brain.

Start including mushrooms in your diet!