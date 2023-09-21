World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: 5 Effective Ways to Manage This Brain Disorder

World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: Alzheimer’s disease is a condition that has an impact on the brain. The main worry as you age is this persistent neurological condition. The condition, which is a kind of dementia, advances gradually. Short-term memory loss is one of the condition’s initial symptoms. The patient may have mood changes, confusion, and behavioural problems as the illness develops. The bulk of the time, genetics is thought to have a role in Alzheimer’s disease. Other potential causes of Alzheimer’s disease include high blood pressure, depression, and head trauma.