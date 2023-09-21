By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: 5 Effective Ways to Manage This Brain Disorder
World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: Multiple essential brain functions are destroyed by Alzheimer's disease. Here are some suggestions to help you avoid getting Alzheimer's or reduce your chance of getting it:
World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: Alzheimer’s disease is a condition that has an impact on the brain. The main worry as you age is this persistent neurological condition. The condition, which is a kind of dementia, advances gradually. Short-term memory loss is one of the condition’s initial symptoms. The patient may have mood changes, confusion, and behavioural problems as the illness develops. The bulk of the time, genetics is thought to have a role in Alzheimer’s disease. Other potential causes of Alzheimer’s disease include high blood pressure, depression, and head trauma.
5 EFFECTIVE WAYS TO LOWER THE RISK OF ALZHEIMER
- Regular Exercise: Exercising is not only good for your physical health but also for your mental health. A regular workout can lower the risk of Alzheimer’s by about 50 per cent. Try to do moderate-intensity workouts for about 150 minutes every week and your workout routine should have strength training as well as cardio exercises. Start by walking and swimming. Try Tai Chi or Yoga to improve coordination and balance.
- Consume Folic Acid: Eat foods rich in folic acid like citrus fruits, avocados and lentils. You can also take folic acid supplements. Studies have shown that intake of folic acid, magnesium, vitamin B12 and fish oil can preserve the health of your brain. You should also eat a healthy balanced meal to stay healthy.
- Manage Stress: Stress can cause several health issues. It can hamper the growth of nerve cells and shrink memory area, increasing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. You can manage your stress by practising meditation, learning breathing techniques and engaging in activities that relax you. Go for a walk, have fun with your friends or listen to music.
- Keep Your Brain Active: Mental stimulation is important to keep your brain healthy and lower the risk of dementia. Challenge your brain with puzzles and keep learning new things. Use your brain more every day and you can do this by practising memorization, playing puzzle games, learning something new and changing your habits like using the non-dominant hand.
- Have a Social Circle: Having a group of friends or a social life will help lower the risk of Alzheimer’s in later life as isolation can harm your brain function. Reach out to your friends and family members and stay connected. This strong network will help you to keep the disease at bay. You can join a social group or club, take up a new class to learn a new language or volunteer.
Numerous research are being done to find a cure, but the emphasis has expanded to include prevention measures. Making modest lifestyle adjustments to keep your brain active can reduce your chance of developing Alzheimer’s, according to research.
