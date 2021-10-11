World Arthritis Day 2021: Rheumatic conditions have been around since ancient times and even find mention in Ayurvedic texts. Arthritis causes significant morbidity, poor quality of life and affects a person’s productivity, leading to loss of livelihood and increasing the socioeconomic burden in our society.Also Read - What is Cerebral Palsy? Symptoms, Causes Treatment, Explained | Watch Video

Dr Aneesa Kapadia, DNB (Gen Med), MRCPUK, SCE in Consultant Rheumatologist, Masina Hospital sheds light on myths and facts about arthritis. Also Read - Mood Boosting Foods: These Healthy Foods That Can Uplift Your Mood Right Away | Watch Video

Arthritis literally means a disease-causing painful inflammation and stiffness in the joints. Also Read - Signs And Symptoms of Breast Cancer Besides The Lump

Myth 1: Arthritis affects only the elderly?

Arthritis can affect patients in any age group. Young children, adults in their prime as well the elderly can be affected with arthritis.

Myth 2: My family member has arthritis, will I also get it?

Certain conditions, especially Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic arthritis, Lupus affect multiple family members. However, this is never 100 % and should not cause premature worry as there is no way to predict this.

Myth 3: Sour foods worsen arthritis symptoms

This is a very common misconception. There is no evidence that sour foods cause worsening of arthritis and there is no need to avoid these foods. Only patients with Gout need to avoid certain foods such as red meat, shellfish, alcoholic beverages and other purine containing foods.

Myth 4: My hands and feet will get deformed

Untreated arthritis can lead to deformities. However, with early diagnosis and treatment, this can be prevented. Most patients with arthritis lead functional and productive lives.

Myth 5: There is no treatment for Arthritis

Advances in medical science have led to the discovery of many new drugs. Some of these medications are game-changers as far as treatment of rheumatic diseases is concerned. When used correctly under expert supervision and monitoring, most patients do very well. Adverse events, when noted, are with long term use of analgesics and steroids which can be avoided if the correct medications are instituted at the correct time.

Fact 1: There is no cure for arthritis in any medical branches

Arthritis just like any other chronic illness, for eg Diabetes, Hypertension, Thyroid disorders cannot be cured. However, medications can ensure very good control so that the patient can live a normal, pain-free life.

Fact 2: Medications may be needed long term

Although medications will be needed to be taken long term, doses can be reduced once the disease is controlled. Natural remission may occur and if so medications may be stopped. However, this is extremely individualised and depends on a patient to patient basis.

Fact 3: Non-medical measured for treatment of arthritis.

Regular exercise, a healthy balanced diet and maintaining normal body weight, can go a long way in delaying or controlling your arthritis.