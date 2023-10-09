Home

Health

World Arthritis Day 2023: 5 Benefits of Physiotherapy to Manage Joint Pain, Stiffness And Inflammation

World Arthritis Day 2023: 5 Benefits of Physiotherapy to Manage Joint Pain, Stiffness And Inflammation

World Arthritis Day 2023: Physiotherapy significantly reduces arthritis-related pain while also enhancing mobility. Inflammatory arthritis can benefit from regular physical therapy in a number of ways.

World Arthritis Day 2023: 5 Benefits of Physiotherapy to Manage Joint Pain, Stiffness And Inflammation

World Arthritis Day 2023: It is an annual event that was started by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) in 1996. World Arthritis Day aims to raise awareness of the approximately 200 rheumatic and musculoskeletal illnesses (RMDs) which have a major impact on your body. The goal of the day is to raise awareness of these crippling disorders’ presence and consequences among people all around the world. Arthritis is linked to joint inflammation and can appear in both acute and chronic forms. So can physiotherapy treat this inflammatory condition? According to medical professionals, physiotherapy is a crucial component of total treatment and aids in helping persons with arthritis strike a balance between rest and movement.

Trending Now

Osteoarthritis develops when the cartilage between joints is destroyed while rheumatoid arthritis develops when the body’s immune system damages its own joints. Joint pain and stiffness are symptoms of arthritis, which is characterized by inflammation in the tissues surrounding the joints. Physical therapy, often known as physiotherapy, involves a variety of exercises and motions that can help manage pain, injuries, illnesses, inflammatory issues and a variety of other health conditions.

You may like to read

How to Treat Arthritis With Physiotherapy?

Traditionally, physiotherapy was only advocated for those who had already been given an arthritis diagnosis, and exercises were recommended depending on the degree of the disease. However, with customized workouts and dietary adjustments, physiotherapy also aids in the prevention of arthritis. These modifications often involve injury prevention, early treatment of symptoms such as joint swelling, and prescription of ergonomics, etc. According to research, physiotherapy is beneficial for conditions including disk illness, rotator cuff tears, knee osteoarthritis, and muscle tears. Improving the mobility and re-establishing the functionality of the damaged joints is the primary goal of physical therapy (PT) in the treatment of arthritis. Your joints are affected by arthritis, which causes joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation. It becomes worse with age and significantly impairs a person’s mobility. Physiotherapy helps people with arthritis feel confident, control their pain, and keep active. Both muscles and joints benefit from movement. In addition to treating aches and pains, physiotherapy may improve strength and flexibility. Additionally, it reduces your chance of accidents by promoting mobility and movement.

Arthritis and related disorders have had a substantial negative influence on people’s lives on a global scale. An essential component of treating arthritis is physical therapy.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES