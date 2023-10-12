Home

World Arthritis Day 2023: 7 Early Warning Signs of Inflammation That People in Their 30s Should Never Ignore

Arthritis pain can be really excruciating that may come in between our everyday work. The inflammation in the joints, however, start to show up early and these warning signs should not be ignored.

World Arthritis Day: Pain in the knees when bending your leg? Weakness of stiffness in joints? These can be early warning signs of joint inflammation. In this sedentary era lifestyle, health problems are no more a thing of old age. Teenagers to people in their 30s start to show symptoms of several health issues and arthritis pain is a growing concern. There are different types of arthritis but few warning signs remain the same.

Arthritis is basically inflammation in the joints that leads to reduced mobility as it gets severe. The pain gets debilitating after a point. Therefore, early intervention is the key to allaying the problems.

7 EARLY WARNING SIGNS OF ARTHRITIS

Joint Pain: One of the most prevalent symptoms of arthritis is joint pain. It can start as a mild discomfort and gradually progress to more severe pain. The pain often worsens with movement and tends to be most noticeable in the morning or after periods of inactivity. Joint Stiffness: Arthritis can cause stiffness in the affected joints, making it difficult to move or bend them. This stiffness is usually more pronounced in the morning and can last for hours. Swelling and Redness: Inflamed joints may appear swollen and feel warm to the touch. The skin over the affected joint might become red and tender, signaling inflammation. Reduced Range of Motion: Arthritis can limit the joint’s full range of motion. As the condition progresses, you may find it challenging to perform simple tasks, like bending your knees or reaching for objects. Fatigue: Many arthritis sufferers experience chronic fatigue. This persistent tiredness can be a result of the body’s continuous efforts to combat inflammation and discomfort. Joint Deformities: As arthritis advances, it can cause joint deformities, altering the joint’s appearance and functionality. For example, in rheumatoid arthritis, finger joints might become swollen and deformed. Morning Stiffness: Arthritis-related morning stiffness often lasts for more than an hour. It can affect various joints and gradually improve throughout the day with movement and mild exercise. Generalized Aches and Pains: Arthritis can also lead to generalized aches and pains throughout the body. These discomforts can sometimes be mistaken for other conditions, making early diagnosis crucial.

