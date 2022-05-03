Asthma is a prevalent condition that can occur at any age, usually with symptoms such as breathlessness, cough and wheezing. Most asthma patients (70 per cent) are allergic or atopic and most will have nasal symptoms such as rhinitis (runny nose/clogged nose).Also Read - Skincare Tips: Want To Get Rid Of Sun Tanning Naturally? Try These Home Remedies | Watch Video

Common triggers of asthma include:

Weather Change

Exposure to dust, tree or grass pollen, animals

Exposure to strong smells like perfumes and odours

Exposure to smoke, or occupational dust

Exposure to certain classes of drugs such as. Aspirin, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), ibuprofen, diclofenac, blood pressure medications (beta-blockers)

Stress

Non-compliance with treatment

Abuse of alcohol, cigarettes or drugs

Employment or income problems due to non-compliance

Viral Infection

In people who have exercise-induced asthma, symptoms will get worse during exercise.

How to Prevent Asthma Attacks

The most common cause of an asthma attack is non-compliance with treatment. Inhalers are the mainstay of treatment and must be used regularly and with the correct technique. Patients often forget that asthma is a treatable disease that cannot be cured. Once patients feel better, they stop using the drug which usually results in an asthma attack. The importance of medication and drug compliance is of paramount importance. In addition, regular follow-up visits with your doctor are necessary to adjust your medication and dosage.

Patient education with respect to disease management plays an important role in the management of asthma.

The flip side of preventing attacks is avoiding triggers. For example, people who are allergic to dust should avoid direct contact and if they are exposed, ensure that your emergency/SOS medication list is obtained from your doctor.

Where applicable, first hand and passive smoking should be avoided.

Treat the infection promptly and do not allow an upper respiratory infection to complicate a lower respiratory infection.

Keep a list of medicines that do not suit you or you are allergic to which will come in handy in case of an emergency.

Patients with moderate to severe asthma should get pneumonia and flu vaccines.

Precautions to be taken while travelling.

One must ensure that they have their medicines and sufficient supplies for their travel

Always carry a prescription esp. If travelling abroad.

Asthma patients should have a ‘rescue pack’ or emergency medicine to treat flare-ups/exacerbations. This can be obtained from your pulmonologist.

Be wary of pollen changes in the air for people sensitive to pollen.

Make sure you are consistent with your treatment.

Inputs by Dr Nimish Shah Consultant Pulmonology