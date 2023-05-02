Home

World Asthma Day 2023: What is The Link Between Asthma and Poor Sleep Pattern? 5 Tips to Manage

World Asthma Day 2023: The association between asthma and sleep is two way. Not only can Asthma affect sleep quality but poor sleep could worsen asthma.

World Asthma Day 2023: Disturbed sleep cycles is no more a thing for a few. It has now become a rather common problem over which people often bond with so dark humour. A prolonged time without adequate and quality sleep can take a toll on mental and physical health. An adult should have atleast seven to eight hours of good sleep in a day for the body to function optimally. Not getting enough sleep drains the body both physically and mentally. Poor-quality slumber can also put your heart, kidney, and mental health at risk. People who already have comorbidities,like asthma, might find it a little harder to sleep well. The association between asthma and sleep is two way. Not only can Asthma affect sleep quality but poor sleep could worsen asthma.

How is Asthma Related with Poor Sleep Pattern?

Sharing insights on asthma and sleep wit india.com, Dr. Sneha Tirpude Consultant Pulmonology Sleep and Allergy said that prospective studies show a healthy sleep pattern was associated with lower risk of asthma across all 3 genetic groups:

Getting enough sleep and having low-risk genotypes result in a 44% reduced risk (HR, 0.56; 95% CI, 0.50-0.64).

Intermediate risk and healthy sleep: 41% lower risk (HR, 0.59; 95% CI, 0.53-0.67)

High risk and healthy sleep: 37% lower risk (HR, 0.63; 95% CI, 0.57-0.70)

The risk study revealed that by improving sleep characteristics, 19% of instances of asthma might be avoided. Another study showed insomnia was associated with increased risk for asthma. Early chronotype, 7 to 9 hours of sleep per day, infrequent or no insomnia, no snoring, and infrequent daytime tiredness were considered to be healthy sleep habits.

It might be difficult to obtain a good night’s sleep if you have asthma, so it’s important to develop sleep-supportive habits. The first important step is to concentrate on enhancing sleep hygiene. People with asthma can lessen unneeded daytime weariness and concentrate on managing their asthma symptoms by creating a regular sleep pattern and healthy daytime routines.

Along with collaborating with a doctor to find approaches for minimising or removing asthma triggers.

5 Tips to Manage Sleep Cycle

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule: Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends. Create a sleep-conducive environment: Make sure your bedroom is dark, cool, and quiet. Consider using blackout curtains, earplugs, or a white noise machine to help you sleep. Avoid stimulating activities before bedtime: Avoid using electronic devices such as smartphones or laptops before bed, as the blue light emitted from these devices can interfere with your sleep. Also, avoid consuming caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine before bed. Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can help improve sleep quality. However, try not to exercise within a few hours of bedtime as it can be stimulating. Practice relaxation techniques: Techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help reduce stress and promote relaxation, which can help you sleep better.

