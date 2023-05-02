Home

Asthma in Children: Symptoms to Treatment, All You Need to Know About Wheezing in Kids

World Asthma Day 2023: Asthma in children is becoming a growing concern and experts have shared a mini guide from symptoms, treatment, inhalers to tips to deal with asthma.

World Asthma Day 2023: Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways. Children are particularly prone to asthma as their immune systems are still developing. In fact, nearly 80% of children experience symptoms during the first 6 years of their life. It impacts their ability to engage in day-to-day activities, causing frequent hospitalisations, and missed school days resulting in a poor quality of life. If left untreated, asthma in children can progress, and worsen as they grow older. Causes for asthma among children can range from a genetic predisposition towards the condition to heightened sensitivity towards certain triggers such as pollen, allergens, changes in the weather, air pollution and others.

Asthma in children: Symptoms

The asthma symptoms may vary from child to child, however, some of the common symptoms include:

Shortness of breath Chest congestion and tightness Coughing or wheezing that gets worse when the child is down with a cold or the flu Delayed recovery or bronchitis after a respiratory infection Fatigue

Asthma, unfortunately, is a lifelong disease. Therefore, to ensure a proper diagnosis, parents need to recognize potential triggers and observe their child’s symptoms – how severely the symptoms present and how often they occur.

A few tests which can be used to aid an asthma diagnosis include:

• A spirometry test which measures how much air a child can exhale and how quickly.

• An exhaled nitric oxide test which measures the amount of nitric oxide in an exhaled sample of the child’s breath.

• An allergy skin test during which the skin of the child is pricked with allergy-causing substances, such as animal dander, mould, or dust mites, and observed for signs of an allergic reaction.

Treatment

Dr. Rajiv Uttam, Director and HOD, Pediatrics, Pediatric Critical Care, and Emergency, Medanta in Gurugram exclusively shared with india.com, that inhalation therapy is the most common treatment method that is used to manage asthma in children and is considered the cornerstone of asthma treatment. This therapy involves delivering medication directly to the child’s lungs through inhalation, which can provide quick and effective relief from asthma symptoms. The medicines used in inhalers are corticosteroids and bronchodilators. Corticosteroids are anti-inflammatory and used to reduce the swelling of the airways. Bronchodilators provide instant relief and are generally used in emergencies, such as an asthma attack.

Furthermore, there are several types of inhalers which can be used to administer medicines to children:

• Metered-dose inhalers (MDIs): MDIs deliver medication through a small, handheld device that releases a measured dose of medication when activated. This method is often used with

a spacer, which helps ensure the medication is properly delivered to the lungs. This is usually for older children and teenagers.

• Dry powder inhalers (DPIs): DPIs deliver medication in a dry powder form, which is inhaled directly into the lungs. This method does not require a spacer and is often easier to use for older children. This is usually for toddlers and infants.

• Nebulizers: Nebulizers deliver medication in a mist form through a machine that converts liquid medication into a fine mist that is inhaled through a mask. This method is often used for younger children or those who have difficulty using MDIs or DPIs. This is usually administered to babies.

Tips to Manage Asthma in Children

In addition to medication, Dr. Uttam said that there are several steps that can be taken to help manage child’s asthma:

Reducing exposure to known irritants Avoid tobacco use, especially while the child is an infant, as it can lead to the development of childhood asthma. Promoting physical activity to keep the child strong and healthy, and to help the lungs work more effectively. Maintaining regular check-ups in order to adjust medication and treatment programmes Keeping control over heartburn and acid reflux

To diagnose and manage a child’s asthma effectively, it’s essential to collaborate closely with their doctor. With appropriate treatment and management, most children with asthma can live a healthy and active life. To achieve this, parents must have a comprehensive understanding of the condition and its management. This knowledge will enable them to make informed decisions and help their child accept the diagnosis while complying with the prescribed treatment

