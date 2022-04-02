Autism or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) refers to a wide range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviour, speech, and non-verbal communication. According to the WHO, one in every 100 children worldwide has some form of ASD – although the extent of the condition might vary in different individuals and can evolve over time, depending on the specific condition. While some people with Autism can live independently, others have severe disabilities that require them to have constant care and support for their entire life.Also Read - This Gudi Padwa Indulge in Your Favourite Sweets & Savouries With a Healthy Twist!

There are many subtypes of Autism, most of which are influenced by genetic and environmental factors. While there is a specific set of symptoms for every kind of Autism, almost all of them are accompanied by multiple sensory sensitivities and medical issues, including gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, seizures, sleep disorders, and mental health challenges such as Anxiety, Depression & attention issues.

The M-CHAT (Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers) can help you determine if a professional should evaluate your child. Social signs:

May not keep eye contact or make little or no eye contact

Shows no or less response to a parent’s smile or other facial expressions

May not look at objects a parent is looking at or pointing to

May not point to objects

May not have appropriate facial expressions

Has difficulty perceiving what others might be thinking or feeling by looking at their facial expressions

Less likely to show concern (empathy) for others

Has difficulty making and keeping friends.

Symptoms of Autism are generally visible when a child turns two or three. Additionally, many researchers and experts agree that early diagnosis can lead to positive outcomes for people with autism. Ahead are some myths about autism that you should stop believing so that there is better awareness of the condition.

Myth 1: Autism is a Disease That Can be Cured

Fact: It is not something that can be cured, but rather something that can be managed because Autism is a neuro-developmental disorder that can manifest itself through impairments in communication, social skills, and interaction with others. A person suffering from Autism can live relatively independently and have a productive and healthy life – but for that to happen, it is essential that the condition is diagnosed as early as possible and that professional & medical assistance is provided for the same.

Myth 2: Autism can be caused by Vaccines

Fact: This myth probably stemmed from a dubious research study published in the late 1990s that said there was a possible link between vaccines and Autism. However, the experiment conducted during this study was not up to the scientific standards and was later debunked as deceptive, non-replicable and non-indicative of the findings. Despite this fact, this myth is believed by many, and there is no proof for the same. In fact, a recent study looked at almost 660-thousand children over 11yrs and found no link between the vaccine and Autism.

Myth 3: People with Autism are violent and do not have any emotions

Fact: People with autism have emotions, although they might have difficulty in expressing them. This is because Autism can affect the ability of a person to communicate and share their feelings, which is often constructed as a lack of emotions by the outside world. Further, people with Autism can also struggle with interpreting other people’s emotions, body language, expressions and understanding social nuances, which further perpetuates the myth. That is why therapy and professional intervention are vital for people with such conditions, as it would help them communicate and share their feelings better.

Myth 4: Autism only affects the brain

Facts: Autism is often thought of as a neurological disorder. But the truth is that it can target several parts of the human body besides the brain. Children with Autism are more likely to develop Epilepsy, altered immune function, and gastrointestinal problems than the general population. It can also look different with each person, which means that while some might struggle with their sleep and diet, others might face more challenges with their cognitive functions.

In conclusion, people with Autism have every right to receive patience, understanding and support from their own families, the healthcare sector and society at large. Remember, the best way to help autistic individuals is by recognizing them and their condition, and learning more about the situation so that discrimination & biases can be reduced. If you feel that anyone in your family is showing signs of Autism, they must reach out to a doctor at the earliest because early diagnosis can help the person live and adapt to the condition better.

(Authored by Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant-Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi & Dr Asmita Mahajan, Consultant Neonatologist & Pediatrician, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim)