World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Can Changes in Vision Be a Red Alert For Tumor? 4 Early Symptoms to Know

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Not just headaches and seizures, but changes in eyes too can be an alert for brain tumor.

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Brain tumor is considered to be one of the most prevalent causes of death. Every year June 8 is commemorated as World Brain Tumor Day. It is a day to spread more awareness about the health condition and how severe it may get. This day also aims to raise awareness about how one should not ignore the early symptoms and get checked on time.

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Can Changes in Vision Be a Red Alert For Tumor?

Changes in vision can serve as a crucial indicator of a brain tumor. Speaking exclusively with india.com, Dr. Pranav Ghodgaonkar, Consultant, Neurosurgery, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Indore, said, ” The presence of a tumor in the brain can exert pressure on the optic nerves, which are responsible for transmitting visual information from the eyes to the brain. This pressure can disrupt the normal functioning of the optic nerves, leading to various visual disturbances. It’s important to note that these changes in vision may not be immediately apparent and can vary depending on the tumor’s location and size.”

He further added that individuals with brain tumors may experience blurred vision, double vision (seeing two images instead of one), or a progressive loss of vision. These visual symptoms can manifest gradually over time or suddenly, depending on the tumor’s growth rate and the extent of compression on the optic nerves. If you or someone you know is experiencing persistent visual changes, it is crucial to seek medical attention for a thorough evaluation.

Brain Tumor Day: 4 Symptoms You should Not Ignore

When it comes to brain tumors, there are several important signs that should never be ignored. It’s important to remember that these signs may not exclusively indicate the presence of a brain tumor but warrant medical attention for further investigation. Here are some key signs to watch out for:

Persistent Headache: Recurring headaches that are not relieved by over-the-counter medications should be evaluated, particularly if they are accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or changes in vision. Seizures: Seizures can occur when abnormal electrical activity in the brain is triggered by a tumor. These seizures may present as uncontrolled shaking or convulsions and should be assessed by a healthcare professional. Episodes of Loss of Consciousness: Sudden episodes of loss of consciousness, fainting, or blackouts require immediate medical attention. While there can be various causes for these episodes, they should be evaluated thoroughly to rule out any underlying brain-related conditions. Numbness or Loss of Motor Power in any Limb: The presence of a brain tumor can sometimes result in neurological symptoms such as numbness or loss of motor power in a specific limb. If you notice any unexplained weakness, tingling, or inability to move a limb, it is important to consult a healthcare provider.

Changes in vision can occur as symptoms of brain tumors due to the pressure exerted on the optic nerves. Additionally, persistent headaches, seizures, episodes of loss of consciousness, and neurological symptoms like numbness or loss of motor power should never be ignored and warrant medical attention for further evaluation.

Please note that these symptoms can be caused by various conditions, and only a medical professional can provide an accurate diagnosis. If you experience any of these signs, it is recommended to visit your nearest multispecialty hospital with full time availability of doctors for appropriate assessment and guidance.

