Most of the time a headache is considered a common condition that can lead to pain, and discomfort in the head or scalp. The constant headache can make it difficult to focus and lead to nausea. If you have been facing persistent headaches and if it returns more than four times in a month, then you must get it checked by a doctor.

Did you know constant headache can be a sign of underlying problems like migraine, sinus and also a tumour in some cases?

Is headache a sign of a brain tumour?

A brain tumour is an abnormal mass of cells that have grown abnormally in or around the brain which can impair brain functions if it gets large enough to press on nearby nerves, blood vessels, or tissue. The type, grade, and location of the tumour; the success of tumour removal; and age and overall health all influence the outcome. Also Read - Corona, Monkeypox, Tomato Flu, Mars to Norovirus, These 8 Viruses Wreaking Havoc Across The World

Brain tumours can cause a variety of signs and symptoms, including:

Severe and frequent headaches

Nausea/ vomiting

Blurry/double or loss of peripheral vision

Hypoesthesia

Loss in equilibrium

Speech disorientation

Tiredness

Analysis paralysis

Inability to obey instructions

Changes in personality/behaviour

Seizures

Hearing issues

Headaches in Brain Tumour

NDTV report says that headaches can be constant and are worse during the night or in the morning. Dull pressure type headaches to some people, sharp pain type headaches, pain can be localized to a specific area or can be generalized, pain can worsen while coughing, sneezing, or straining. Headache caused by the tumour can be effective towards medication initially but become resistant to medication over time.

Causes:

The cause of brain cancer is unknown. Exposure to high doses of ionizing radiation or family history can increase the risk. The other factors that may play a role in the development of brain cancer are:

Ageing

Long-term smoking

Exposure to pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizer

Working with elements such as lead, plastic, rubber, petroleum

Having an Epstein-Barr virus infection, or mononucleosis

Treatment:

There is a common misconception that every tumour will kill you or put you in a coma with multiple mental and physical problems. However, in most cases, brain tumours can be successfully treated, and patients can return to their normal lives. To treat a tumour, doctors frequently devise a combination of therapies based on its location, size, and type.

A few options are: