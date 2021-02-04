Cancer occurs due to genetic changes in a cell. This is called a mutation. A single mutation doesn’t cause cancer. However, multiple mutations over a period of years may cause cancer. Thus, we find the occurrence of cancer commonly amongst elderly people above 70 years. Genes are the carrier of all instructions for making proteins, which do most of the work in our cells. Certain alterations in the genes can cause cells to have abnormal growth, which is uncontrolled, rapid, and becomes cancerous. These altered genes are called cancer genes or oncogenes. Some examples are some oncogene leads to increase the production of a protein that makes cells grow rapidly and uncontrolled. Others result in the production of a non-functional form of a protein that normally repairs cellular damage. Also Read - World Cancer Day 2021: Debunking Myths Related to Breast Cancer, Read on!

Dr. Satish Rao, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Jaslok Hospital and Research, Mumbai shares how genes contribute to cancer. Genetic changes that promote cancer can be inherited from our parents if there are alterations in germ cells, which are the reproductive cells of the body (eggs and sperm). Such changes, called germline changes, are found in every cell of the offspring. If we have a family history of cancers, the chances of you developing cancer are in the range of 5-10 %. Some of the common cancers are breast, ovarian, colorectal and prostate cancers. Many times patients develop cancer in the families, not due to genes but unhealthy habits. Families, where people consume tobacco or smoke, lack exercise, unhealthy eating habits, obesity, tend to get cancer. This is because of an unhealthy lifestyle and not necessarily bad genes.

In general, cancer cells have more genetic changes than normal cells. But each person's cancer has a unique combination of genetic alterations. Some of these changes may be the result of cancer, rather than the cause. As cancer continues to grow, additional changes will occur. Even within the same tumor, cancer cells may have different genetic changes.

The most commonly mutated gene in all cancers is TP53, which produces a protein that suppresses the growth of tumors. In addition, germline mutations in this gene can cause Li-Fraumeni syndrome, a rare, inherited disorder that leads to a higher risk of developing certain cancers.

Inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are associated with hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome, which is a disorder marked by an increased lifetime risk of breast and ovarian cancers in women. Several other cancers have been associated with this syndrome, including pancreatic and prostate cancers, as well as male breast cancer.

Another gene that produces a protein that suppresses the growth of tumors is PTEN. Mutations in this gene are associated with Cowden syndrome, an inherited disorder that increases the risk of breast, thyroid, endometrial, and other types of cancer.

Genetic tests for mutations that cause hereditary cancer syndromes are usually requested by a person’s doctor.

There are also genetic counselors who can help people consider the risks, benefits, and limitations of genetic testing in their particular situations.

A genetic counselor, doctor, or other health care professional trained in genetics can help an individual or family understand their test results and explain the possible implications of test results for other family members.

Conclusion

If you have a family history of cancer then you should follow a healthy lifestyle that avoids tobacco or smoking, eat healthy food, exercise regularly, and do a proper screening at the appropriate age. Doctors usually recommend mammography in women and blood (prostate specific antigen) in males. Thus, a person with a family history of cancer can either detect cancer early or prevent cancer due to lifestyle modifications. Cancer if detected early yield positive results.