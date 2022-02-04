World Cancer Day 2022: The best way to assess breast health is to look for any breast lumps on a regular defined interval. While regular medical screening is vital, self-examination is also necessary to rule out or identify a potential health threat.Also Read - World Cancer Day 2022: What Is Silent Cancer? Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Strategies, All You Need To Know, Expert Speaks

Women tend to focus their self-exams on the breast area, whereas lumps may not be limited to that area alone, necessitating a thorough understanding of the ABCs of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a form of cancer that develops in the breast and can spread throughout the body, typically resulting in a lump that may be felt or seen on x-rays of the breast (mammogram), which are normally done once a year.

It mostly affects women, although men can be affected as well.

Doctors recommend that people examine their armpits, breasts, and collarbones (the ABCs) once a month. Unusual lumpy skin in the armpits should also be examined. Hands (flat of the fingers) should be used in a zig-zag or circular motion to identify any lumps or bumps in the breasts, followed by a check just above and below the collarbones, which may be affected by breast cancer and may even present a tell-tale indicator in the form of a bump.

A few important things to remember:

Although breast self-exams aren’t always successful in detecting breast cancer, many women claim that a new breast lump discovered on their own was the first sign of their disease. As a result, doctors recommend that you learn about the typical consistency of your breasts.

Annual mammograms are the most critical aspect of your action plan. These straightforward breast x-rays are quick, uncomplicated, and risk-free. Mammograms, in fact, require less radiation than a dental x-ray.

Breast Awareness: You should get to know how your breasts regularly look and feel so that you can report any changes in the skin, nipple area etc. to your doctor immediately away. You can get to know your breasts by completing self-examinations, checking for lumps, thickness, and other changes.

Make it a habit to check your breasts at the same time each month. It isn’t going to take long. Consult your doctor if you suspect you’ve discovered a lump or change. Most breast lumps aren’t cancer, but if you don’t enquire, you’ll never know.

Clinical breast exams are a necessary requirement. Every year, all women in their 20s and 30s should get a breast exam as part of their annual health check-ups, while women over the age of 40 must get it every 6 monthly.

What to do if you find a lump?

Don’t be alarmed if you think you have a lump in your breast. Most women develop lumps in their breasts at some time in their life, and a majority of these lumps are non-cancerous (benign). Natural hormonal fluctuations, a benign breast disease, or an injury are all potential causes of non-cancerous breast tumours.

If you notice a lump or other concerning changes in your breasts, don’t hesitate to contact your doctor.

This is especially true if the changes last longer than a menstrual cycle or appear to be growing or becoming more prominent. Wait until after the period to see if the lump or other breast change goes away on its own before seeing a doctor if you’re menstruating. The best persons to assess you is your gynecologist, physician, or oncologist.

(Inputs by Dr Niti Raizada, Director – Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore)