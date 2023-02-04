Home

Health

World Cancer Day 2023: Serious Signs And Symptoms of Cancer in Children That Parents Should Never Ignore

World Cancer Day 2023: Serious Signs And Symptoms of Cancer in Children That Parents Should Never Ignore

Cancer can be hard to detect in children. Children with cancer may experience a variety of the signs or symptoms explained below.

World Cancer Day 2023: Serious Signs And Symptoms of Cancer in Children That Parents Should Never Ignore

Just like adults, a large number of children are diagnosed with cancer and that is worrisome. Cancer can be more unsettling when the patient is quite young. Hence, it is the need of the hour to be aware of the cancer symptoms, seek timely intervention, and eat well. Read on to know more about this and take utmost care of your child.

Childhood cancer can cause panic in children as well as their parents. Various types of cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, brain and spinal cord tumors, osteosarcoma, neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, and kidney tumors are commonly seen in children. Thus, it is essential for parents to avoid ignoring symptoms and seek timely diagnosis and treatment. To do so, there should be considerable awareness regarding signs and symptoms.

SYMPTOMS

These are the symptoms that parents should not take lightly: One with cancer may have symptoms such as fever, progressive drop in haemoglobin, petechial rashes, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, sudden bruises, bleeding, vision changes, and fatigue. Parents should consult the doctor without any delay so that the child gets treatment without wasting any further time.

The doctor will come up with an appropriate diagnosis based on the symptoms. He/she will ask the child about the medical history or whether anyone in the family has cancer. The expert will decide on an appropriate line of treatment only after the diagnosis is confirmed.

TREATMENT

After confirming the diagnosis, the child will be asked to opt for surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy. Apart from treatment, the parents need to make sure that the children adhere to certain lifestyle modifications such as eating a well-balanced diet, light exercise as per the doctor’s advice, and staying healthy.

DIET AND NUTRITION

Those children who undergo cancer treatment tend to experience symptoms such as weight loss and poor appetite. It will be imperative for the child to include all the essential vitamins and minerals in the diet. Parents should try to add more fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to the child’s diet. Try to avoid spicy, oily, canned, processed, and junk food. Drink enough water to stay hydrated and flush out toxins from the body. Take nutrition counseling if need be. It is better to ask the expert about what to eat and delete from the diet. Proper nutrition will ensure the growth and development of children. The right kind of nutrition will help the child to build immunity, battle cancer and keep allergies and infections at bay. Remember to make sure that the child follows the guidelines given by the expert and bounces back from cancer.

Energy: Determining individualized energy needs is vital to helping people maintain an energy balance and achieve a healthy weight; it is also vital to preventing unintentional weight gain or loss associated with cancer and cancer treatment. Carbohydrate: Major fuel, No Sugar , Whole Grains, Fiber Protein: An individual’s need for protein is increased during times of illness and stress. Additional protein is required by the body to repair and rebuild tissues affected by cancer treatments and to maintain a healthy immune system. Fats: Fats are important. Choose MUFA, PUFA over Saturated & Trans Fats. Use MCT’s. VITAMINS & Minerals : If individuals are experiencing difficulty with eating and treatment-related side effects, a standard multivitamin and mineral supplement that provides no more than 100% of the dietary reference intakes (DRIs) is considered safe. Antioxidants: Vitamin A, C & E , Selenium , Zinc Phytochemicals:Carotenoids, Lycopene, Resveratrol, Phytosterols

(Inputs from Fauziya Ansari, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Mumbai)