World Cancer Day: How Stress Aids Cancer – The Relation And How to Manage it, Doctor Answers!

World Cancer Day 2023: Stress has long been considered one of the risk factors for various health problems, including cancer. It is not acute but chronic stress leads to multiple health issues, especially along with environmental pollution, pesticides, unhealthy eating habits, irregular lifestyle, inadequate sleep, and bad habits like excess alcohol, cigarette, tobacco chewing, etc. Here are a few ways by which stress can lead to cancer:
Stress can affect the body’s ability to normally repair DNA damage, which is important in preventing cancer. Though we know stress is a part of our life, it is imperative we learn ways to manage it and overcome it. We can do that by increasing our immunity with the help of regular exercise, a balanced healthy diet, adequate sleep, yoga, meditation, and venting out stress with friends, family members, or health professionals.
On world cancer day which is on February 4, let’s take a pledge to adopt a healthy lifestyle, overcome chronic stress, and break the cycle of increasing cancers. Despite this, if any signs of cancer like any unusual lumps in the body, or experiencing excess weight loss, do not take stress but talk about it to your friends, family members, or health care professionals. Take early care because early detection can completely cure cancers with present multimodalities of investigations and treatments.
–– inputs by Dr. Bhavna Mehta, Senior consultant, HOD, Histoanatomic pathology department, Neuberg Supratech reference Laboratory
