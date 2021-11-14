World Diabetes Day 2021: According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, diabetes is a group of metabolic diseases in which a person has high blood sugar due to problems processing or producing insulin. Diabetes can affect anyone, irrespective of age, race, gender or lifestyle. Diabetes can cause serious health problems including heart attack or stroke, blindness, problems during pregnancy and kidney failure. Yet, diabetes has a different impact on women as compared to men.Also Read - World Diabetes Day 2021: Here Are 5 Ways to Prevent Diabetes in Children

Taking it to Instagram, Loveneet shares symptoms of how diabetes can affect women. Lovneet says," Women have a lower rate of heart attacks than men. However, when a woman gets diabetes, it narrows that gender gap: relative to women who don't have diabetes, her risk is greatly increased."



Here’s How Diabetes Can Affect Women

Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease by about four times in women but only about two times in men. In fact, approximately two-thirds of women with diabetes die from cardiovascular disease, and they die younger than women without diabetes. Women under age 50 with diabetes are more vulnerable to heart attacks and strokes. Women with diabetes are also at even greater risk for developing heart disease after menopause than those without diabetes because the disease seems to cancel the protective effects of estrogen on a woman’s heart before menopause. Women with diabetes have lower levels of high-density lipoproteins (HDL) good cholesterol and higher levels of triglycerides, or fats, in the blood. Urinary tract infections and vaginal yeast infections are more common in women with diabetes. Women are also at higher risk of other diabetes-related complications such as blindness, kidney disease, and depression. Irregular menstrual periods are common in women with diabetes, especially if their blood glucose isn’t well controlled.

“A variety of medications, lifestyle changes, and alternative remedies can help manage symptoms and improve overall health,” says Lovneet.