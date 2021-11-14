World Diabetes Day 2021: Diabetes is commonly seen during pregnancy. Hence, it is the need of the hour to manage it and avoid further pregnancy complications. Read on to know more about the dietary dos and don’ts to control diabetes, and stay healthy during pregnancy.Also Read - World Diabetes Day 2021: 6 Ways How Diabetes Can Affect Women's Health
Pregnancy is bliss! But, can certainly turn into a nightmare when one tends to have diabetes during pregnancy. After all, you may panic thinking about the various problems it can cause. It will be imperative for you to establish good eating habits during pregnancy in order to stay hale and hearty. Here are some healthy eating strategies one needs to practice during pregnancy. Also Read - World Diabetes Day 2021: Here Are 5 Ways to Prevent Diabetes in Children
Dr Swati Gaikwad, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Pune shares vital measures and tips to stay healthy. Also Read - 8 Lifestyle-Related Factors That Increase Your Risk of Stroke
- Blood sugar control during pregnancy is essential for your well-being along with the baby. It is important to opt for healthy foods. Load up on fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and lentils that contain fiber. It is a no-brainer that carbohydrates are found in starches, fruits, vegetables, milk, and yogurt so these food portions should be measured and then only have them.
- Eating too much food at one time can cause your blood sugar to rise. Eat smaller meals and have snacks as well. Eat in controlled proportion. Binge eating is not at all advisable. Starchy foods should be included only after consulting an expert.
- Milk is healthy and jam-packed with calcium. But, have it as recommended by the doctor. Also, have one small portion of fruit at a time as it has natural sugar. Do not skip breakfast at any cost. You can have a protein-rich breakfast.
- Avoid fruit juice and sugary drinks that are high in sugar and calories. Also, say no to regular sodas and sugary soft drinks for the same reason. It is essential to limit sweets and desserts. Avoid cakes, cookies, candies, and pastries that are high in sugar and are likely to raise blood sugar levels too much. These foods often contain a lot of fat and are not at all nutritious. Processed and junk food is also not recommended at all. Stick to home-cooked food.
- Do a physical activity at least 5 times a week and for half-an-hour. Exercise only under the guidance of a fitness trainer. Don’t forget to do yoga and meditation to calm yourself down.
- It is also necessary to stay stress-free to keep the blood sugar levels in check. So, do what you like. Listen to music, read, do gardening or cooking.
- If sugar levels still fluctuate then mothers need treatment and guidance by diabetologist and obstetrician both for better outcome of pregnancy.