World Diabetes Day 2021: Diabetes is commonly seen during pregnancy. Hence, it is the need of the hour to manage it and avoid further pregnancy complications. Read on to know more about the dietary dos and don’ts to control diabetes, and stay healthy during pregnancy.Also Read - World Diabetes Day 2021: 6 Ways How Diabetes Can Affect Women's Health

Pregnancy is bliss! But, can certainly turn into a nightmare when one tends to have diabetes during pregnancy. After all, you may panic thinking about the various problems it can cause. It will be imperative for you to establish good eating habits during pregnancy in order to stay hale and hearty. Here are some healthy eating strategies one needs to practice during pregnancy. Also Read - World Diabetes Day 2021: Here Are 5 Ways to Prevent Diabetes in Children

Dr Swati Gaikwad, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Pune shares vital measures and tips to stay healthy. Also Read - 8 Lifestyle-Related Factors That Increase Your Risk of Stroke