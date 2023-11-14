Home

World Diabetes Day 2023: 10 Warning Signs of Low Blood Sugar Level in Morning

World Diabetes Day 2023: 10 Warning Signs of Low Blood Sugar Level in Morning

Low blood sugar level or hypoglycemia is a serious condition. Take a look at these warning signs and symptoms of low blood sugar in the morning on World Diabetes Day, which is observed on November 14 of each year.

World Diabetes Day 2023: 10 Warning Signs of Low Blood Sugar Level in Morning

World Diabetes Day 2023: Your body requires glucose, or blood sugar, to power its organs and cells. When your body doesn’t have enough glucose to use as fuel, it results in low blood sugar, commonly known as hypoglycemia. A fall in blood glucose levels, often less than 70 milligrams per deciliter, is the hallmark of low blood sugar, also known as hypoglycemia.

Overuse of long-acting insulin in the morning can cause low blood sugar in people with diabetes mellitus. By enabling glucose to enter your cells, where it may be converted into energy, insulin aids in blood sugar regulation. Low blood sugar can result from taking too much insulin of any sort. Low blood sugar in the morning can have a number of causes, and in order to properly treat the disease, these causes must be found. Hypoglycemia can be caused by a low carbohydrate diet, prolonged overnight fasting, medicine, increased physical activity, hormonal imbalances, and other factors.

10 Warning Signs And Symptoms to Identify Low Blood Sugar

Some of the following symptoms may be present when you wake up if you have low blood sugar in the morning:

Headache Sweating Dry mouth Nausea Dizziness Shaking Hunger Anxiety Blurred vision Pounding heartbeat

How to Treat Low Blood Sugar Levels in The Morning?

In order to cure low blood sugar, be careful not to overeat since this might have the reverse effect and raise your levels too high. Wait for a little while after your first snack in the morning. When you combine your carbohydrates with protein and a good fat source you’ll stay fuller longer and avoid experiencing another significant dip in blood sugar.

If you have diabetes, make sure you regularly check your glucose levels, especially before bed. If your blood sugar regularly dips while you sleep, consider using a continuous glucose monitoring device, which alerts you when your blood sugar goes too low or too high. Cooperate with your physician to take medication to control your insulin levels. Work with your physician to determine the underlying reason for your morning hypoglycemia if you do not have diabetes.

