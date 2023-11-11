Home

Health

World Diabetes Day 2023: 5 Signs of High Blood Sugar in Women

Indian reels with over million people living with diabetes. However, it may be a common problem in women that one may think of. Here are few signs and symptoms to look out for.

World Diabetes Day 2023: Diabetes is one of the growing health concerns in the world. There are over a million people living with this metabolic condition. This autoimmune disease causes the body to attack its own insulin-producing cells. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes and occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn’t produce enough insulin. Diabetes can affect anyone, but it is more common in women than in men. Women are also more likely to develop complications from diabetes, such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

DIABETES DAY 2023: 5 MAJOR SYMPTOMS IN WOMEN

Increased thirst and urination: One of the most common warning signs of diabetes is increased thirst and urination. This is because the body is trying to flush out the excess sugar in the blood. Increased hunger: Another common warning sign of diabetes is increased hunger. This is because the body is not getting enough energy from the food that is eaten. Fatigue: Fatigue is another common warning sign of diabetes. This is because the body is not able to convert food into energy efficiently and hence can lead to persistent weakness and tiredness. Blurred vision: Blurred vision is a warning sign of diabetes that can occur when the blood sugar levels are not well controlled. This is because high blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels in the eyes. Slow-healing sores: Slow-healing sores are a warning sign of diabetes that can occur when the blood sugar levels are not well controlled. This is because high blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels and nerves, making it difficult for the body to heal wounds.

Numbness in the hands or feet, and gestational diabetes also is common signs and symptoms that should not be ignored.

TIPS TO LOWER RISK OF DIABETES

Maintaining a healthy weight

Eating a healthy diet

Exercising regularly

Quitting smoking

Avoiding excessive alcohol consumption

Enhancing our lifestyle can lower the risk of several diseases and health conditions. All it takes is a mindful way of life and half of the health problems might be solved.

