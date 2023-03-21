Home

World Down Syndrome Day: Understanding This Medical Condition And Why We Need To Be More Sensitive About It

World Down Syndrome Day: Even living in 21 century, there still needs to be more awareness about Down Syndrome.

World Down Syndrome Day 2023: Our bodies are intriguing yet complex places which posses no one answer to questions. Everyone’s body is different and answers differently to different environments. There is so much happen inside that body that sometimes it is beyond our comprehension. Excess or Less of few cells, vitamins, minerals or chromosomes can lead to certain changes in the body too. One such condition is known as Down Syndrome and March 21 every year is celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day. It is a global awareness day that was officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.. On this day, the community aims to talk about the rights of people with this disability, inclusivity and spread awareness.

What Is Down Syndrome?

Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder caused when people are born with extra chromosomes. Chromosomes are genetic material that carry the genes from parents to offsprings and can affect brain development. There the extra chromosome 21.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it is a rather common genetic chromosomal disorder and cause of learning disabilities in children. It also commonly causes other medical abnormalities, including heart and gastrointestinal disorders.

A medical term for having an extra copy of a chromosome is ‘trisomy.’ Down syndrome is also referred to as Trisomy 21.

Usually people with down syndrome have these features:

A flattened face feature

A short neck

Possibly a protruding tongue

Tiny white spots on the iris

Small hands and feet

A single line across the palm of the hand or palmar crease

They are said to be pretty flexible

Poor muscle tone or loose joints

Shorter in height as children and adults

Apart from this, several people with this genetic disorder may also have other cognitive disabilities, eye, vision, hearing problems as well.

There is still no proper research backing why this extra chromosome 21 is present or what factors cause it. However, some believe that children with down syndrome are born more to pregnant women above the age of 35 years. But again, according to CDC, ” he majority of babies with Down syndrome are born to mothers less than 35 years old, because there are many more births among younger women.”

There are several people who have achieved so much despite the disabilities they encounter in life. People like Jamie Brewer, Sujeet Desai are paragons who are breaking barriers. And we must celebrate them and encourage more people with Down Syndrome to achieve what they want.

