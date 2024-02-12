Home

Health

World Epilepsy Day 2024: Dispelling Common Myths About The Condition

World Epilepsy Day 2024: Dispelling Common Myths About The Condition

Are you also unaware about the neurological condition called epilepsy? Take a look at its myths and misconceptions.

International Epilepsy Day 2024

International Epilepsy Day 2024: This is a neurological disorder that is characterised by recurrent seizures. A lot of people have been shrouded in myths and misconceptions about Epilepsy. If you are unsure what this disease means, it’s okay as this condition has not been discussed on a greater level. Epilepsy carries a strong stigma as media and movies have hyped it up on a different level which increased our misconceptions. This condition includes recurrent seizures that are not provoked by external factors like high fever, brain infection or metabolic problems. On world epilepsy day, look at all the myths about the condition that need to be dispelled.

Trending Now

What Are Common Myths About Epilepsy?

Myths are always dramatic- This myth is based on false explanations as different kinds of seizures may result in different symptoms and not at all dramatic. The signs of this condition depend upon what regions are being affected by this electrical storm. The shocking seizures that we see in movies are not the only kind. A person experiences pain during a seizure- A human who goes through a seizure remains unconscious during that time and does not experience any kind of pain. However, there might be a chance that some people have muscle aches and can feel tired after a prolonged seizure. People with epilepsy cannot lead a normal life- This is untrue as people with this condition are completely normal between the episodes. With proper care and medication, people can lead a normal life. A lot of epilepsy patients participate in every field of life including, being parents, playing sports, and more. Epilepsy is contagious- The majority of people think that this condition is contagious and can be transmitted from one person to another. The reality is epilepsy or seizures cannot be caught by another person like a cold. However, it can be a result of genetic factors or injuries sustained just before or after birth. Seizures and epilepsy are interchangeable words– Due to a lack of knowledge, many people think that epilepsy and seizure are the same thing, which is false. Epilepsy is a chronic neurological condition characterized by unprovoked seizures, while seizure is a single occurrence.

On world epilepsy day, debunk all the myths and misconceptions about Epilepsy!

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.