World Food Day is celebrated to remind people about the health benefits of food and how useful it is for the body. Hence, you must make sure not to eat anything unhealthy as that may have an impact on your skin.Also Read - World Food Day 2021: What is Negative Calorie Food And Does it Affect Body Negatively?

What you eat has a direct impact on your skin. Oily food and unhealthy food are not good for the body as well as for the skin. We have brought to you five food options for healthy, fresh and glowing skin. Also Read - After 2 Hours, Sunscreens With Zinc Oxide Ingredient Can Become Toxic: Study

Oranges

Oranges are stacked with Vitamin C content. You can either consume or apply it to your skin. Not just this, oranges are used in face packs as well. It gives brighter skin and makes you look fresh and shiny. Also Read - 5 Easy Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dark Circles And Puffy Eyes

Strawberries

Strawberries are known for their vital contents. It is stacked with alpha-hydroxyl acid that helps in removing dead skin cells. It also increases collagen production. Along with these, strawberries helps in reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is loaded with healthy skin elements. It has antioxidants, Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Along with this, the pumpkin helps in glowing skin. Zinc helps in creating new skin and the pumpkin is loaded with it. Pumpkin also helps in regulating oil production and improving skin tone.

Beetroot

Beetroot is also known as the pink colour fruit that does magic on the skin. Drinking a glass of beetroot juice is very nutritious for the skin and body. Beetroot helps in purifying the blood, cleans toxins and leaves a glow on the face.

Tomato

Tomatoes are known for their exquisite health benefits. It has vitamins like A, K, B1, B3, B5, B6, B7 and vitamin C. Along with vitamins, tomatoes also have amazing anti-ageing properties. You can also apply tomato juice on your face for good skin results!