World Food Day is celebrated to remind people about the importance of healthy food and the effects food can have on the body. A lot of people find difficulty digesting food and that can lead to challenges in digestion.

Some symptoms that show digestive problems are acid reflux, bloating, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. The body requires a food palate that contains nutrients like fibre, protein and fat.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is less processed and is a good source of energy. Oatmeal is a powerpack of nutrients and it can be easily digested. Minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. Along with these, vitamin B including folate and vitamin K are also included in oatmeal. Oatmeal is a perfect choice for people who are gluten sensitive.

According to MedicalNewsToday, a 234-gram cup of regular, cooked oatmeal includes

143 calories

5.0 g of fat

25.6 of carbohydrate

3.47 g of fibre

Eggs

Eggs have been a vital source of providing energy and nutrients to the body. Different eggs like boiled, poached or scrambles is easy to prepare, eat and digest. Along with it, eggs are useful for people who are recovering from a stomach virus and nausea. The white of the egg contains less fat and it becomes easy to digest. People who have digestive issues can also try yolk.

As per the MedicalNewsToday, a large boil or poached egg contains

71 calories

4.72 g of fat

214 mg of sodium

6.24 g of protein

28 mg of calcium

98.4 mg of phosphorus

117 mg of choline

Bananas

Bananas are stacked with healthy nutrients. They provide carbohydrates, fibre, potassium, vitamins and minerals. This makes it easier for digestion. Along with it, bananas provide fluid and helps people suffering from diarrhoea or constipation.

As per the MedicalNewsToday, a banana that weighs 118g contains:

88.4 g of water

105 calories

1.29 g of protein

3.07 g of fibre

27 g of carbohydrate, including 14.4 g of sugar

5.9 mg of calcium

31.9 mg of magnesium

422 mg of potassium

However, bananas may pave way for bloating, cramping and other symptoms in people who have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Hence, it is advisable to consult a doctor or medical practitioner.

Toast

Bread is the easiest food. A toast helps in breaking down carbohydrates. It also helps in decreasing nausea and reducing heartburn. However, excess of any toast is bad. As compared to white bread, whole wheat bread is more nutritious, healthy and easy to digest. But it can be difficult for some people to eat.

As listed by the MedicalNewsToday, two slices of white bread contain:

140 calories

29 grams (g) of carbohydrate

4 g of protein

1 g of fibre

60.2 milligrams (mg) of calcium

1.44 mg of iron

60.2 micrograms (mcg) of folate

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are healthy and easy to digest. They provide soluble fibre that is easy to digest as compared to insoluble fibre. The soluble fibre helps in increasing the good bacteria in the intestine that leads to a healthy digestive system. Sweet potatoes are stacked with potassium and electrolyte that helps in digestion.

As per MedicalNewsToday, 1 247 g cup of mashed sweet potatoes contain:

197 g of water

215 calories

4.05 g of protein

37.3 g of carbohydrate

4.94 g of fibre

13.5 g of sugar

101 mg of calcium

1.46 mg of iron

516 mg of potassium

14.8 mcg of folate

However, people who have IBS should take a small portion to avoid stomach troubles.