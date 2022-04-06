World Health Day 2022: It is of immense importance to stay healthy during this time of the year. Healthy does not always mean physical healthy, it also means mental and social well-being. Healthy people are more productive and tend to live longer, disease free. World Health Day is celebrated to promote awareness of people’s general health and well-being. World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7. It is an attempt to recognise the widespread contribution of medical faculty and the success.Also Read - Yoga For Sportspersons: Asanas to Help You Avoid Calf Muscle Injuries | World Health Day 2021

World Health Day 2022: History

The World Health Orgnaisation (WHO) made the first World Health Assembly in 1948 and established World Health Day. The first World Health Day was held on April 7, 1950 and it has been celebrated on the day every year ever since.

World Health Day 2022: Significance

The World Health Organisation plays the part of raising awareness about health and other related issues and addresses them too. They focus on contemporary health issues that also require immediate attention.

World Health Day 2022: Date And Theme

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7. It is an attempt to recognise the widespread contribution of medical faculty and the success. The theme of this year’s World Health Day 2022 is ‘Our Planet, Our Health.’