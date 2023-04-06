Home

World Health Day 2023: Importance of Self-Care For Your Mental Health | 10 Tips

World Health Day 2023: “Every 40 seconds, someone loses his/her life due to suicide,” says WHO. This is what mental disturbances and disorders like depression lead to. The data is scary and concerning enough. That is why on World Health Day, Dr Ranjan Bhattacharyya, MD, DNB (Psychiatry), MNAMS, DFAPA, Member of CLIRNET Community (Creator of DocTube) has shared the importance of self-care to maintain your mental health.

Also, to stay mentally fit, one doesn’t only have to stay positive in life. There’s a lot more that needs to be done for happiness in general to have a feeling of satisfaction in life.

Regular Exercises- 30 mins exercise, release Endorphin, a feel-good substance that energizes to keep motivated throughout the day. Diet- Healthy, nutritious, and balanced diet with fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables rejuvenate nerve and lower the risk of stress-induced free radical damage. Sleep- Adequate sleep for 6-8 hours a day without daytime naps, and blue light exposure (TV, Laptop, Computer, smartphone) just before sleep. Meditation: Practicing Relaxation Exercises, Deep Breathing Exercises, and Jacobson’s Progressive Muscular relaxation (JPMR) at a scheduled time regularly should be targeted. Recreational Activities: Engaging in listening to music, singing songs, sports activities, etc. Connectedness: Speaking with someone who can be trusted may be face to face or through audio-video calls, or messaging apps. Say No to Drugs and Psychoactive Substances of Abuse. Focussing on the world around you (see, hear, taste, touch, and smell). Respect and Value yourself, avoid cynicism and self-criticism. Accept more, expect less. Set your limits and expectations. Don’t rush or push yourself beyond the stretching point.

SELF-CARE IS NOT A LUXURY BUT A NECESSITY

Bala Krishna Reddy Dabbedi, Co-Founder & Director, Fittr and INFS says, “Self-care is not a luxury but a necessity for maintaining mental health and overall well-being. Taking the time to prioritise your needs and practice self-care can help you feel more balanced, relaxed, and resilient in life’s challenges. Some effective strategies for practicing self-care include engaging in regular exercise, prioritizing rest and relaxation, practicing mindfulness or meditation, and connecting with others for support and social connection. To develop an effective self-care routine, starting small and gradually building up to more complex activities or practices is essential. Be gentle with yourself, and don’t put too much pressure on yourself to do everything perfectly. Remember that self-care is a process, and it’s okay to make mistakes or experience setbacks. With consistency and commitment, self-care can become a regular part of your routine to achieve optimal mental health and well-being.”

