Heart disease spares nobody. Women are equally subjected to heart diseases. Gender-specific risks like irregular menstrual problems, pregnancy complications, taking pills, hormonal therapies, all these result in the worsening of the condition of the heart.

However, with the increase in technology, a lot of women are openly talking about their health issues and seeking remedies. A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet go a lot way for everyone. These can improve the health condition and prevent them from dangerous diseases.

Fruits and Dry Fruits That Helps in Improving the Health of Women Are:

Walnuts

Walnuts can be consumed in any form. From shakes to cakes to salad bowls, it goes with any style. According to a study published by American College of Cardiology (JACC), walnuts helps in preventing inflammation in the body as it is rich in omega-3 fatty acid. Walnuts also help in reducing several cardiovascular diseases. Also Read - Simple Ayurvedic Tips to Maintain a Healthy Heart and Lifestyle

Blueberries

Blueberries are filled with nutrients. They help in boosting immunity, developing and repairing tissue. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 150 grams of blueberries helps in bringing down as much as 15% of the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Diet rectification, lifestyle changes can also help in maintaining the heart’s condition.

Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away is the apt explanation. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition states the women who consume apples regularly are subjected to a lower risk of coronary diseases by 13 to 22 percent.

Citrus Fruits

Vitamin C helps in boosting immunity through fruits like oranges, lemon and grapefruit. Vitamin C enriched fruits help in preventing cardiovascular diseases. They also help in keeping cholesterol levels in check.

Peanuts

Peanuts are a great source of monounsaturated fats. These fats are essential for the health of the heart. They prevent cardiovascular diseases and helps in lowering bad cholesterol and triglycerides. Along with it, it makes vital fats that our body cannot make.