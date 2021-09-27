One of the most important organs in the body is the heart as it delivers oxygen and nutrients to all the cells and removes waste products. Signs for heart trouble should always be taken seriously as it has a direct connection with longevity and survival. To avoid heart diseases, it is important to stay fit, maintain a nutritious diet and stay from alcohol, cigarette and junk food.Also Read - 4 Simple and Affordable Lifestyle Ways to Prevent Heart Attacks

CVDs or cardiovascular diseases have a major impact on the body. It is a group of disorders linked with heart and blood vessels that also include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), it is estimated that four out of five CVDs deaths occur due to heart attacks and strokes. One-third of deaths take place prematurely for people who are under 70 years of age.

World Heart Day is celebrated every year on 29 September. This day is essential as it helps in spreading awareness and educating people about CVDs and bringing down the global disease burden.

Dr. TS Kler, Chairman, Fortis Heart & Vascular Institute, Gurugram & Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, debunked the myths surrounding heart diseases to Hindustan Times. Dr. TS Kler busted the most common myth and provided facts and right answers.

Myth: Young people should not be worried about heart disease as people above 50 years of age are the most affected ones.

Answer: These days, heart diseases can impact anyone. Even young adults are victims. Plaque can start building up in the arteries of children and adolescence and can later clog them. Factors like obesity, diabetes mellitus type-2 and several others can be found in young and middle-aged people.

Myth: Young people don’t need to exercise and can eat junk food regularly.

Answer: Unhealthy food and an inactive lifestyle are dangerous for all age groups. If young people don’t work on their lifestyle and eating habits, they may be affected by the risk of cardiovascular disease in the future.

Myth: People who have diabetes under control, will not have an impact on heart’s health.

Answer: People who take medicines to keep diabetes under control can help in keeping the cardiac diseases at the bay. However, having diabetes increases the risk of heart disease. It makes a person more likely to develop heart disease. Risk factors can also increase due to high blood pressure, overweight, obesity, physical inactivity and smoking.

Myth: Cholesterol level does not increase among the young population.

Answer: It is advised that one should get the cholesterol level checked every five years once they hit their 20s. If a family has a history of heart disease, it is better to get the cholesterol level checked earlier.

Myth: People with a family history of cardiac diseases are helpless as they cannot prevent heart disease.

Answer: A healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of preventing cardiac disease even if the person has a family history of cardiac disease. Factors like an active lifestyle, nutritious diet, controlled cholesterol and blood pressure can prevent a person from heart disease even if the person has a family history of cardiovascular diseases.