World Heart Day 2022: On World Heart Day, ie. Today, September 29, we would like to bring to your notice that one should never ignore small symptoms that will lead to cardiac arrest or heart attack. Our heart is the key organ in the circulatory system pumping oxygenated blood to various organs. People are mostly not aware of the symptoms of an approaching heart attack. With an increasing prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle, monitoring heart health becomes even more essential.

With the current lifestyle patterns, it is very important to monitor your heart health. There can be various hidden symptoms contributing towards an unhealthy heart, hence a timely diagnosis and an active lifestyle should be given attention. Hence, one should be aware of the newly observed symptoms and complications that signal an unhealthy heart. A look at the symptoms shared by Mukesh Goel, Senior Consultant, Cardio Thoracic Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

WORLD HEART DAY: NEWLY OBSERVED SYMPTOMS THAT YOU SHOULD NEVER IGNORE