World Heart Day 2023: 7 Essential Measures to Prevent Cardiac Concerns in Children

Health conditions in children are an important concern for parents and currently, such cases are rising in India. When a child is diagnosed with a heart problem, it becomes a difficult phase for family and healthcare providers. However, to avoid any such situation in future, parents can take certain preventive measures for their kids to avoid cardiac issues. As World Health Day 2023 is tomorrow, i.e. 28th September 2023, here few essential tips to keep in mind as a parent to minimize the impact of heart issues in a child’s life.

How to Reduce The Risk of Heart Health Issues in Children? 7 Tips For Parents to Know

Healthy Lifestyle: A well-balanced diet is important to boost overall health. Encourage your child to opt for healthy lifestyle choices, i.e. a wholesome diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins. Also, physical activity is a must and can improve cardiovascular health. Hydration: Parents must make sure that their child drinks an adequate amount of water daily. As dehydration can strain the heart and increase the risk of heart health problems. Weight Management: Obesity can also be another risk factor for heart health issues. Make sure to keep a regular check on your child’s weight and encourage them to start eating healthy and be physically active. Limit Screen Time: Excessive screen time leads to a sedentary lifestyle and constant snacking, which can make a child lethargic and addicted to junk food. It can also increase the risk of obesity and cardiovascular health. Limit TV, computer and phone time to two hours each day. Be Positive: Make heart health fun by incorporating games into your family activities or walking to a park for a healthy dinner. Be realistic: Set realistic goals and limits. Small steps and gradual changes can truly make a difference in your child’s health. Avoid Sugar: Limit your child’s sugar intake. Too many ice-creams, pastries, aeriated drinks can not only affect cardiovascular health but also increases the risk of type 2 diabetes in children.

