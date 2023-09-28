Home

Health

World Heart Day 2023: 7 Symptoms That Seem Normal But Are Actually Signs of Poor Cardiac Health

World Heart Day 2023: 7 Symptoms That Seem Normal But Are Actually Signs of Poor Cardiac Health

World Heart Day: In the sedentary lifestyle, many of us deal with everyday fatigue, neck pain, shortness of breath and other health problems. While some of these might seem normal, but can actually be an indication of heart issues.

Feeling tired every morning you wake up? Have recurrent episodes of indigestion? These symptoms are not to be ignored. These health issues that may seem normal, should not be taken lightly. In the age when heart issues are on a rise, anything that seems not usual with the body should be carefully monitored. Heart conditions can be complex to diagnose since they frequently present with symptoms that might seem commonplace but are actually important early warning indications of underlying cardiovascular problems.

Trending Now

Females are more likely than males to exhibit these unusual indications. While not everyone displaying these symptoms will definitely have a cardiovascular issue, it is important to understand that they should be taken carefully, especially if they continue or get worse

You may like to read

COMMON SYMPTOMS THAT MAY BE SIGNS OF HEART ISSUES

Fatigue: Feeling persistently exhausted, especially when it’s unrelated to physical exertion or lack of sleep, could be an early sign of heart disease. Unexplained Weight Gain: Rapid and unexplained weight gain, particularly when accompanied by swelling and shortness of breath, may be indicative of heart failure. Chest Discomfort: While severe chest pain is a well-known symptom of a heart attack, mild yet discomforting sensations in the chest, like pressure, burning, or tightness, can also serve as potential indicators of heart problems. Shortness of Breath: Difficulty breathing, especially during physical activity or at rest, can be a sign of heart problems like heart failure or arterial blockages. Swelling of Feet: Swelling in the feet, ankles, or legs can be an indication of heart failure, where the heart is unable to pump blood effectively. Dizziness or Fainting Spells: Sudden spells of dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting can result from various causes, including arrhythmias, and should be promptly evaluated by a medical professional. Nausea or Indigestion: Prolonged nausea, persistent vomiting, or indigestion, particularly when unrelated to dietary choices, can sometimes be associated with heart issues. Upper Back, or Neck Pain: Pain or discomfort in the neck, or upper back can, on occasion, be connected to heart problems, a phenomenon more prevalent in women.

It’s essential to pay special attention to symptoms that seem normal but may actually be early indications of heart disease. While it is simple to brush off moderate discomfort, weariness, or shortness of breath as everyday problems, these symptoms can occasionally be alarm bells from our bodies. In order to avoid and manage cardiac illnesses and ultimately lead a healthier and happier life, early detection and proactive lifestyle modifications can be crucial.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES