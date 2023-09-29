Home

World Heart Day: 7 Ways to Maintain a Healthy Heart Before Rigorous Workout Session

World Heart Day: Exercising too much or too less can affect how the heart functions. Here are ways how one can maintain a healthy heart even when indulging in high intensity workout.

World Heart Day: People have become as conscious of their health, as sedentary the lifestyle has evolved, in the past few months healthiest of people have been reported to suffer heart attack. People have succumbed to death on treadmills while working out and whatnot. Hence, it is imperative to comprehend how one can keep the heart healthy even when engaging in intense workout. It is also crucial to strike the right balance between pushing your limits and listening to your body’s signs and signals.

On the occasion of World Heart Day 2023, let us be aware and spread awareness about the dos and don’ts before starting any rigorous activities which may impact heart health.

WORLD HEART DAY: WAYS TO MAINTAIN A HEALTHY HEART WHILE EXERCISING

Selecting the exercises or physical activities that suit your current fitness level is key to avoiding undue medical emergencies. Pay attention to your exercise intensity. Use a heart rate monitor to stay within your target heart rate zone. Don’t push yourself too hard. Gradually progress the intensity and duration of your workouts. Include variations of cardio, strength training, and flexibility workouts to condition the heart better. You know your body better is the mantra to remember. Listen to your body. Recognize the warning signs such as excessive fatigue, dizziness, breathlessness, and chest pain during exercise or rigorous physical activities. If you experience any of these signs, stop the activities and seek medical attention. Always start with a proper warm-up and end with a cool down to prepare your heart for exercise and help it recover afterwards. Light aerobic exercises & stretching should be a part of the warm-up and cool-down phase. Rigorous exercises can be sometimes dangerous for our hearts as they can temporarily raise heart rate and blood pressure potentially putting extra stress on the heart. For individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, unsupervised intense exercises may increase the risk of cardiac events. Overtraining and inadequate rest can lead to fatigue and potential heart strain. Regular physical activity is the key to maintaining a healthy heart.

Exercising is important to keep the heart muscle strong and healthy. However, to much of anything is bad. Also, one should follow a proper routine before, during and after workout sessions. It can have serious affect on the heart.

This world heart day, listen to your heart and nurture it to stay fit and healthy!

