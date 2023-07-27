Home

World Hepatitis Day 2023: How Liver Can Impact Weight Loss? 4 Exercises to Manage Liver Health

We usually focus on diet, exercises when it comes to weight loss, but did you know that your liver health also contributes to weight management? Read on to understand the connection.

When it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, we often think about diet and exercise as the primary factors. However, there’s an unsung hero in our body that plays a crucial role in weight management – the liver. The liver, one of the largest and most vital organs, is not only responsible for detoxifying our system but also plays a significant role in regulating weight. While we focus majorly on diet, and other lifestyle changes, not many people know that liver health also contributes towards healthy weight management.

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated every year on July 28 to spread awareness about liver health, hepatitis vaccines, symptoms, types of hepatitis etc.

WORLD HEPATITIS DAY: LIVER HEALTH AND WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

In order to truly comprehend the relation between liver health and weight management, india.com got in touch with expert. In an exclusive conversation with us, Dr. Manish C Kak Consultant – Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad explained that liver is a multifunctional organ involved in numerous metabolic processes. One of its primary functions is to metabolize fat and produce energy. When the liver is healthy, it efficiently breaks down and removes excess fat from the body. However, an unhealthy liver can lead to various issues, including the accumulation of fat in the liver itself, a condition known as Fatty Liver disease.

Fatty liver disease can impede the liver’s ability to metabolize fat effectively, leading to weight gain and obesity. Additionally, a compromised liver can affect insulin sensitivity, resulting in an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Therefore, maintaining a healthy liver is crucial for managing weight and overall well-being.

WORLD HEPATITIS DAY: WAYS LIVER AFFECTS WEIGHT LOSS

Unhealthy Diet : Consuming a diet rich in processed foods, sugary beverages, and saturated fats can burden the liver and contribute to weight gain. A wholesome diet is fundamental to liver health and weight management. Prioritize a diverse intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet.

: Consuming a diet rich in processed foods, sugary beverages, and saturated fats can burden the liver and contribute to weight gain. A wholesome diet is fundamental to liver health and weight management. Prioritize a diverse intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet. Dehydration: Dehydration can disrupt the process of breaking down fats as well as removing toxins from the body. Proper hydration supports digestion, detoxification, and the transport of nutrients to cells, all of which play a role in weight management.

Dehydration can disrupt the process of breaking down fats as well as removing toxins from the body. Proper hydration supports digestion, detoxification, and the transport of nutrients to cells, all of which play a role in weight management. Excessive Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol intake can lead to fatty liver disease and even more severe conditions like cirrhosis. Minimize alcohol consumption or avoid it altogether to support a healthy liver and weight.

Excessive alcohol intake can lead to fatty liver disease and even more severe conditions like cirrhosis. Minimize alcohol consumption or avoid it altogether to support a healthy liver and weight. Lack of Exercise: Physical activity not only aids weight management but also improves liver health. Engage in regular aerobic exercises like walking, jogging, or cycling, as they can help reduce liver fat and enhance overall metabolism. Sedentary behaviour, on the other hand, can lead to weight gain and contribute to liver health problems.

Physical activity not only aids weight management but also improves liver health. Engage in regular aerobic exercises like walking, jogging, or cycling, as they can help reduce liver fat and enhance overall metabolism. Sedentary behaviour, on the other hand, can lead to weight gain and contribute to liver health problems. Overeating or Crash Dieting: Overeating puts strain on the liver as it has to process excessive amounts of food. On the other hand, prolonged fasting can deplete liver glycogen and increase stress on the organ. Instead, opt for smaller, balanced meals throughout the day.

WORLD HEPATITIS DAY: EXERCISES FOR LIVER

Cardiovascular Exercises: Activities that get your heart rate up are beneficial for the liver and weight loss. Cardio exercises like running, swimming, dancing, and aerobics help burn calories, reduce fat accumulation, and improve liver function. Strength Training: Building lean muscle mass through strength training can enhance your metabolism. A higher metabolic rate means your body burns more calories throughout the day, which aids in weight management. Yoga and Pilates: These low-impact exercises focus on stretching, core strength, and balance. They can reduce stress, improve digestion, and indirectly support liver health and weight management. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): HIIT comprises short, intense bursts of exercise interspersed with brief recovery periods. This workout style can boost metabolism and improve liver function while promoting weight loss.

The connection between liver health and weight management should not be underestimated. By adopting a balanced diet, staying hydrated, limiting alcohol, exercising regularly, and incorporating various workouts into your routine, you can promote liver health and achieve weight management goals.

