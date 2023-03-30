Home

World Idli Day 2023: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of This Super-Light South Indian Delicacy

Love Idli? Here are some amazing health benefits of this south Indian delicacy that could be a sumptious addition to your diet.

Idli, Vada, Sambhar! yes, we all have heard this call from local vendors on the weekends. But, it is among the staple food of South India. In a diverse land like India, there is not just a rich culture and heritage but a rich array of cuisines from different states in the country. Every state has its staple dish and unique way of cooking food. Idli, is one such amazing dish and is also has some nutritional properties. Idli has several health benefits as well.

While it is a staple to every south Indian household, idli has also made its way in our houses these days as a perfect breakfast option. Idli as a food is extremely versatile and healthy at the same time. It is traditionally made out of a combination of rice and urad dal which is allowed to ferment and then steamed for the perfect light mouthfeel. Not just the texture but the complete protein coming in from idlis as a result of cereal and pulses combination makes it the true hero.

Weight Loss: Idli is a light puffy dish that is low in calories, and hence good for weight loss. As it is high in protein and fibre, it helps to keep the stomach full for a longer time and lower the mid-meal cravings. Rich in Fiber and Iron: Ildis are rich in fiber content making it easy for digestion. also, because it is made of lentils, it is rich in iron as well. Protein Rich: Bhakti Samant, Chief Dietician, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai shared with india.com few benefits of Idli. First-class proteins come from animal sources and provide the body with all the essential amino acids thus leading to better absorption and assimilation. While second class proteins are those that come from plant sources and lack some amino acids. Since cereals and pulses lack certain amino acids individually, they are considered as second-class proteins. But when taken in a combination, like as in idli, all the required essential amino acids are obtained and it becomes equivalent to a first class protein. Leads To Better Absorption: First-class proteins come from animal sources and provide the body with all the essential amino acids thus leading to better absorption and assimilation. Good For Gut Health: Due to the process of fermentation, idli is also a good source of probiotics thus taking good care of one’s gut health. Probiotics are live microorganisms that are known to offer several health benefits ranging from better digestive health to improved absorption of micronutrients from food.

The versatility of Making Idlis

Mr. Samant further divulged the versatile nature of idli and how we can customise as per our health and taste requirements. The versatile nature of idli makes it possible for us to make changes in its basic composition with using complex carbohydrates instead of rice like millet + dal or rawa + dal or oats + dal making it more fibre rich and complex.

Another variation we can do to make idlis healthier will be in terms of the ratios of each base ingredient. The standard ratio of 3 parts rice to 1 part urad dal can be modified to 1 part rice to 1 part urad dal or 2 parts urad dal to 1 part rice for an increased protein and improved carbohydrates-to-protein ratio.

We can also add in a lot of vegetables to make our idlis all the more colourful food and rich in fiber and micronutrients. Vegetables of choice can be finely chopped or made into a puree and added into the batter to avail maximum health benefits. So next time you have idli make sure to do a few modifications and get a lot more health benefits from the usual.

Happy Idli Day To You!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.