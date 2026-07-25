World IVF Day 2026: History, importance, success rates & how IVF has changed millions of lives

World IVF Day 2026 celebrates one of the biggest milestones in modern medicine. From the birth of the world's first IVF baby to today's advanced fertility treatments, discover why this day matters, how IVF has evolved, and more.

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In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) (PC: Freepik)

Every year on 25 July, World IVF Day also known as World Embryologist Day reminds us of a medical breakthrough that has given hope to millions of people dreaming of becoming parents. For many families facing infertility, In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) has opened doors that once seemed impossible. The day is much more than a celebration of scientific progress. It also encourages open conversations about infertility, reduces stigma, and highlights the emotional journey many couples and individuals experience while trying to conceive. Over the years, fertility treatment has become safer, more advanced, and more personalised, helping more people achieve successful pregnancies than ever before. But how did it all begin, and what determines IVF success today?

History of World IVF Day

World IVF Day is observed on July 25 to mark the birth of Louise Brown, the world’s first baby conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) in 1978 in England. Her birth changed reproductive medicine forever and offered new hope to people struggling with infertility.

The breakthrough was made possible by the pioneering work of Dr Robert Edwards and Dr Patrick Steptoe, whose research laid the foundation for modern fertility treatments. Since then, IVF technology has improved significantly, and millions of babies have been born worldwide through assisted reproductive techniques. Robert Edwards was awarded the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for developing the IVF treatment.

According to a 2009 study by National Institutes of Health (NIH), “In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a technical process in which retrieved oocytes are fertilized outside the body. The developing embryos grow in a laboratory environment and are subsequently transferred into the woman’s uterus.”

Why World IVF Day is important?

World IVF Day is an opportunity to spread awareness about infertility, which affects millions of people across the globe. It encourages people to seek medical advice without fear or embarrassment and reminds society that infertility is a medical condition, not a personal failure.

The day also recognises the dedication of fertility specialists, embryologists and healthcare professionals who support patients throughout their treatment journey. More importantly, it offers hope to couples and individuals who may still be exploring their options for parenthood.

Understanding IVF success rates

As per studies, IVF success rates depend mainly on maternal age, embryo quality, and overall health. On average, the live birth success rate per cycle is about 50% to 55% for women under 35, dropping to 30% to 40% for ages 35–37, and falling below 15% for women over 40. IVF outcomes depend on several factors, including:

Age, especially the woman’s age

Egg and sperm quality

Overall health and lifestyle

Underlying fertility conditions

The quality of embryos

Experience and technology available at the fertility clinic

In general, younger women tend to have higher success rates because egg quality is usually better. Modern advances such as embryo freezing, improved laboratory techniques, and personalised treatment plans have also helped improve outcomes over the years. Doctors also note that some couples may need more than one IVF cycle before achieving pregnancy.

IVF: A journey of Hope and Happiness for millions of people

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) has transformed the lives of millions of people by helping individuals and couples overcome infertility and achieve their dream of becoming parents. Since the birth of the first IVF baby in 1978, assisted reproductive technology has resulted in an estimated 10–13 million births worldwide, making it one of the most significant advances in modern medicine. IVF has also improved through innovations such as embryo freezing, genetic testing, and better laboratory techniques, leading to higher success rates and safer treatments. It continues to provide hope to families facing fertility challenges and has changed the future of reproductive healthcare across the world.

With the right medical guidance, emotional support, and realistic expectations, IVF continues to bring hope to families across the world. As awareness grows, so does the opportunity to remove misconceptions and ensure that more people feel supported in their path to parenthood.