A healthy pair of kidneys in our body can be compared to a series of powerfully functional chemical factories. The amazing kidneys – they perform the life-sustaining job of filtration of body fluids and returning them to the bladders. Kidneys secrete and actively retain within the body, certain substances that are as critical to survival as those that are eliminated. Hence it's vital not to put any strain on the kidneys and to keep them healthy in our day-to-day living.

Any disbalance in these functions can be either inherited, congenital, or acquired due to an improper lifestyle. Naturally, acquired kidney disorders are primarily in our immediate control – one can focus on preventing them only by making healthy lifestyle changes, and also by making sure any underlying conditions are not ignored but are well controlled. Keeping your kidneys healthy consists of a singular or a combination of physical checkpoints such as blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, local infections, inflammation, puffy eyes, cysts, kidney stones, and urinary disorders.

You don't want to have a persistent or any worrying symptom that could be caused by kidney disease, begin the journey of Yoga practices now – the most holistic approach to prevent the emergence of the problem in the first instance.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares his inputs on 3 ways to maintain healthy kidneys. Here are three yoga asana sequences that will help to maintain healthy kidneys.

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Form the pose as illustrated in the image. Keep below points in your mind.

. Engage or tighten your legs fully, keeping the toes flexed in.

. Keep both the knees straight, so that the legs are in one straight line from your pelvic to the toe.

. Keep your back erect.

. Try to maintain your look steady at your big toes. Inhale & exhale both, when holding this posture.

Hold for a minimum of 10 counts, repeat it for 3 sets for a practice session.

Baddhakonasana (Bound angle pose)

. Sit up straight, both your feet are facing each other and are tucked as close to the groins as possible.

You will feel an immediate stretch in your inner thighs, be careful and go with your body limits. Inhale and exhale both here.

. Take a deep exhale and bend forwards, use your pelvic to facilitate the bend instead of rounding your back or hunching the shoulders.

. Once you are down, try to stay as close to the ground as possible, even if you can’t bend forwards fully to touch the floor, as demonstrated.

. Inhale and come back up.

Hold for a minimum of 5 counts, repeat it for 3 sets for a practice session.

Balasana (Extended hands child’s pose)

. Kneel down and Sit on your legs folded back. Try putting pressure on your calf muscles here instead of your ankles.

. Raise both your arms up to the sky, a deep exhale and bend forwards.

. Tuck your head in between both hands.

. While you bend forwards, stay there for 5 counts.

. Extend your arms as far out as possible, for a deeper stretch.

. This posture also relaxes your entire body and takes you out of your practice completely, and relaxes you to Zero.

Repeat the practice for at least 3 sets, for a single practice session.