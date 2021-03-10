COPD, Chronic Obstructive pulmonary disease is a group of long-term breathing problems with airflow blockage which typically worsens with time. It is an umbrella term that includes two main conditions namely ‘Emphysema and ‘Chronic bronchitis’, the severity of which varies from person to person. Most people with COPD have a combination of both. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccination Rare Side-Effect: What is COVID Arm? All You Need to Know About This Angry Red Rash

Within the lungs, bronchial tubes branch many times into thousands of smaller, thinner tubes called bronchioles which end up in tiny air sacs called alveoli. The airways and air sacs are elastic and with each breath in, they fill up like a small balloon. When we breathe out, the sacs deflate and the air goes out.

In COPD, less air flows in and out of the airways because of one or more of the following:

-The airways and the sacs lose their elasticity

– The walls of the airways are inflamed, thickened, or destroyed.

-There is a lot of mucus production which clogs the airways

Most COPD is diagnosed in middle-aged or older adults and typically lowers the quality of life as it limits even the usual day-to-day activity making it difficult for the patient to do even the basic activities.

Causes of COPD

The main cause of COPD is cigarette smoking. More the exposure to tobacco smoke, more is the more chances of developing COPD. Even cigar, pipe, or secondhand smoke contributes.

In rare cases, nonsmokers who lack a protein called alpha-1 antitrypsin can develop emphysema.

Other causes include air pollution and exposure to dust and fumes.

Now coming to the symptoms, as the lung damages, becomes worse and harder to ignore.

Typically, the symptoms include:

-Breathing difficulties with chest tightness and wheezing

-Cough with the long duration with thick mucus production

-Frequent respiratory tract infections

-Blue lips and fingernails

-Fatigue and tiredness

There are frequent periods of exacerbation in symptoms that last for days.

Diagnosis of COPD

COPD is often misdiagnosed, and many people are not diagnosed until the disease has been advanced. The most effective and common method for diagnosing COPD is spirometry. It is also known as a pulmonary function test or PFT. This easy, painless test measures lung function and capacity. Radio-logical tests like X-ray or CT scan are also helpful.

Treatment of COPD

Treatment mainly focuses on giving symptomatic relief, preventing complications, and halting further disease progression. Various modalities used are:

-Bronchodilators to open the airways

-Steroids to reduce the inflammation

-Antibiotics for treating infections

-Oxygen therapy in cases of shortness of breath

-Pulmonary rehabilitation

-And lastly, the surgical intervention includes bullectomy and lung transplantation.

COPD requires lifelong lifestyle modification and disease management. However, prevention is always better.

Here are some tips to reduce the chances:

-Avoid smoking and ensure your surroundings are free from second-hand smoke

-Avoid dust and fumes at home and workplaces

-Eating nutritious food and a healthy workout routine