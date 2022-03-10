World Kidney Day 2022: People who have been diagnosed with type-2 diabetes, are often impelled about various risks that the future may hold. While mere presence of diabetes may not be a disease by itself, if it remains poorly controlled, it poses a major risk for various complications. Kidney is one such organ that may be affected by poorly controlled diabetes, in the long run. In fact, diabetes and hypertension, the two major cardiovascular risk-factors that are widely prevalent in our adult population, underlie a substantial proportion of kidney-disease in our country.Also Read - World Kidney Day 2022: From Cabbage to Cauliflower, Here Are 5 Foods to Keep Kidneys Healthy

Our kidneys play a significant role in the body’s metabolism, apart from filtering toxins from the blood, and multiple other functions. In fact, kidneys have a very high level of energy-requirement, due to continual activity. Further, kidneys play a vital role in maintaining the balance of minerals, as well as acid-base status in the body. Having a viable balance of sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, chloride, or organic acid levels, is essential for good health. Also Read - World Kidney Day 2022: 8 Healthy Habits to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy

In diabetes, the uncontrolled blood glucose levels also result in injury to the small blood-vessels, inciting a low-grade inflammation process, resulting in gradually progressive damage to the kidney-cells. Such damage results in a slowly progressive decline in kidney function, which over the years, progresses to severe impairment. It is essential to recognize that in people with diabetes, kidneys may suffer silent and progressive damage over many years, before becoming overt health-problem. Kidneys, being intricately linked to the heart and vascular system, also influence the risk for uncontrolled blood-pressure, anemia, heart-failure, and premature death.

Progressive kidney disease also results in higher risk of bone-disease. Eventually, in the end-stage kidney disease, the kidneys may fail to sustain without a regular dialysis, or kidney-transplantation. Out of every 1000 individuals with type-2 diabetes, 2 to 3 suffer from end-stage kidney disease.

Importantly, kidneys can be protected by minimizing the risk through good lifestyle measures. Maintaining good control of blood sugar, blood-pressure, and cholesterol levels, plays a key role in the long run.

Patients with diabetes who have kidney-disease, should consume an individualized diet high in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fiber, legumes, plant-based proteins, unsaturated fats, and nuts.

The diet should be lower in processed meats, refined carbohydrates, and sweetened beverages. Tobacco smoking is a major risk-factor for chronic kidney disease progression. So, it is highly important to quit smoking.

Salt intake should be generally <5 gm/day (corresponding to sodium intake of <2 gm/day). The consumption of foods with high phosphorous content, like dairy products, processed meats, bread, darked colas, or chocolates, should be limited.

Although the diet should be enriched with fruits and vegetables, but certain fruits and vegetables that are high in potassium, such as bananas, oranges, broccoli, potato, or tomato, should be consumed in lesser quantities, as medically recommended.

Physical activity of moderate intensity, that is compatible with the health status of the patient, should be performed regularly.

Individualization of lifestyle measures, as well as treatment goals, is essential for each patient as per the recommendation of managing doctor.

Presence of diabetes or hypertension signifies a risk for the possible development of kidney disease. The importance of caring for health with good lifestyle measures sustained as routine habits in long-term, and being regular with the medicines, cannot be emphasized enough.

(Authored by Dr. Rakesh Kumar Prasad, Head & Senior Consultant, Diabetes / Endocrinology, Fortis Hospital, Noida)