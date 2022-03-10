World Kidney Day 2022: It is of paramount important that you take care of kidney. It requires efforts and constant dedication. Hydration, sodium free diet, salt helps in taking care of kidney. To keep your kidney healthy and active, you must avoid junk food at all costs. One of the best ways to take care of your kidney is homemade food. It helps in keeping illness at bay and also regularizing your sodium levels. Sodium and salt can put pressure on the kidney and hence, it should be flushed out of the body.Also Read - World Kidney Day 2022: 8 Healthy Habits to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy
Here Are 5 Foods That Can Help Your Kidneys
- Cauliflower: One of the best foods to manage kidney health is cauliflower. These are rich in vitamin C, K and B. They are good source for anti-inflammatory compounds and a rich source of fibre. You can consume cauliflower either raw or steamed or in a soup.
- Coriander Seeds: For improving your kidney function, coriander seeds is your go-to. It helps in flushing toxins from the body. Coriander seeds also helps in healing urinary tract infection by improving filtration.
- Cranberry: Cranberry which are not sweetened, are rich in flavonoids and other polyphenols. They are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Cranberry helps in dealing and managing UTI recurrent and chronic UTI which can harm the kidneys later in life.
- Nettle Leaf: The natural way to treat kidney problems, urinary tract infection and kidney stones are nettle leaf. It helps in purifying blood, reducing creatinine levels, improves urination and controls kidney inflammation.
- Cabbage: Cabbage are low in sodium. It is a good source for Vitamin K,C and B6. Cabbage contains fiber, folic acid and phytochemicals. These help in keeping the kidney healthy and cardiovascular health. Cabbage can be included in soups, salads or you can consume it with just salt and pepper.