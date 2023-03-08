Home

World Kidney Day 2023: Did You Know About These Common Lifestyle Habits That Are Damaging Your Kidney

World Kidney Day 2023: Kidneys are one of the most vital organs in our body. Several functions of the body depend on it. Kidneys aid in removal of excess fluid, waste and toxins from the body.

World Kidney Day 2023: Kidneys are one of the most vital organs in our body. Several functions of the body depend on it. Kidneys aid in removal of excess fluid, waste and toxins from the body. They also eliminate acid to help body absorb water, salts, and minerals in the body in a healthy equilibrium. Unhealthy kidney can lead to malfunctioning of body tissues, cells, neurons etc leading to further acute body issues.

Here are 7 common lifestyle habits damaging our kidneys.

Not drinking enough water

It is extremely important to drink adequate amounts of water to regulate the flow of fluids in the kidneys. Maintaining proper levels of hydration in the body makes kidneys flush out toxins. Drinking enough water has been listed as an essential requirement for optimum kidney health by the US-based National Kidney Foundation.

Consuming too much salt

Too much sodium in your diet, be it in the form of salt in your cooking or through other hidden sources, can be a cause of worry, especially if you are prone to tendencies of high blood pressure. There are numerous snacks, canned, packaged and junk food, which contain sodium in concentrated quantities. Try and opt for fresh sources of food like fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts or other homemade snacks to keep your sodium intake under control.

Food Choices

High consumption of processed food is dangerous. Processed foods are loaded with sodium and phosphorus. Patients with kidney disease should refrain from eating packaged food. Consuming high phosphorus, processed foods can be detrimental to the kidneys and bones.

No regular Exercising

Sitting for too long is associated with the development of kidney disease. A sedentary lifestyle can have adverse effects on kidney health. Regular physical activity improves blood pressure and metabolism, which is good for kidney health. If you are overweight, reducing weight is very helpful as it eases the load on the kidneys and prevent their early burnout. Do regular aerobic exercises with a 40- minute walk at least 4 times a week.

Consuming an excessive amount of alcohol

If you can’t live without alcohol or wine, it could be the end of your kidneys. More than four drinks per day have been associated with a two-fold increase in the risk of chronic renal disease, according to studies.

Consuming Medicines Without Proper Advise

Incase you take too many pills for headaches, or back pains quite frequently, please stop. It is always advised to consult a doctor for proper medication because overuse of painkillers might lead to kidney cancer.

Too Much Alcohol

Excess of anything is bad. Similarly, intake of too much of alcohol is very harmful for the body. If not taken in moderation, overdose can lead to chronic kidney related disease.

