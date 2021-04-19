New Delhi: Unhealthy lifestyles, stress, and increasing exposure to toxins in food and water have in recent years led to a dramatic rise in lifestyle diseases including liver diseases. According to WHO, around 10 lakh Indians are diagnosed with liver Cirrhosis every year. As India battles a liver disease surge, adopting Naturopathy practices in daily life can go a long way in helping our population maintain a healthy and toxin-free liver. Also Read - Pooja Bedi Says 'Not Flaunting Privilege' After Asking All to Live 'Uncaged' Amid COVID - Check Tweets

As alcohol and tobacco sales rose dramatically during the early stages of the pandemic, Dr. Praveen Jha, MD, DM, Consultant Gastroenterology, at Regency Superspeciality Hospital, Lucknow said the biggest side effect of the trend was the surge in liver issues including alcoholic fatty liver disease, liver cirrhosis, and Alcoholic hepatitis. The drawback of alcohol and tobacco-related liver disease is it does not usually cause any symptoms until the liver has been severely damaged. Alcohol and tobacco-related liver disease is either diagnosed during tests for other conditions, or at a stage of advanced liver damage. The liver is very resilient and capable of regenerating itself. Each time your liver filters alcohol, some of the liver cells die. The liver can develop new cells, but prolonged alcohol misuse (drinking too much) over many years can reduce its ability to regenerate. This can result in serious and permanent damage to your liver. Also Read - COVID-19 Expert Analysis: How frequently should one wash hands? | Watch Latest Video

Liver ailments are among the 10 leading causes of death in India, with fatty liver disease emerging as a rising cause of liver damage. As we celebrate World Liver Day, it is important to educate people about the need for following liver-healthy lifestyles and natural liver detoxification practices. Also Read - COVID-19 Expert Analysis: Does Boosting Immunity Actually Help In Fighting Coronavirus?

Dr. Pawan Rawal, Gastroenterologist, Miracles Mediclinic & Apollo Cradle Hospital said “Acute viral hepatitis is the most common cause of jaundice in pregnancy. The course of acute hepatitis is unaffected by pregnancy, except in patients with hepatitis E and disseminated herpes simplex infections, in which maternal and fetal mortality rates are significantly increased. Symptoms associated with acute fatty liver of pregnancy include anorexia, nausea, emesis, abdominal pain, jaundice, headache and central nervous system disturbances. Women with chronic liver disease or cirrhosis exhibit a higher risk of fetal loss during pregnancy. The treatment of acute fatty liver of pregnancy is expeditious delivery and intensive care whereupon the liver disease quickly reverses. “

There are a series of natural liver cleansing and detoxification therapies that have existed in India for thousands of years. Everyday kitchen staples such as lemons, apples, berries, amla, turmeric, beetroot and grapes among others can become potent tools to maintain a healthy liver if used with the right knowledge and regimen.

“Liver is an important organ with many essential functions including cleansing our bodies of harmful toxins. A number of factors have increased the toxin load on our livers. Regular consumption of processed food — especially white flour, refined sugar, saturated, rancid, and hydrogenated fats, smoked meat and alcohol are toxic to the delicate operation of the liver cells. Additionally, the presence of additives and pesticides in food, pollution, drugs and anger – all have a negative impact on liver health. This is why it is important to adopt naturopathy practices in our daily lives as a holistic approach to our health,” said Dr. Babina N.M, Jt. CMO, Jindal Naturecure Institute.

Follow these simple yet time-tested steps of Naturopathy not only help in reducing excess body weight, abdominal girth, blood pressure levels, but also improves liver and renal functions.

“Some very simple solutions can help us maintain good liver health. One of them is Jindal Naturecure’s seven-day Apple therapy to cleanse the liver naturally and drugless. This therapy involves consuming 6 to 8 apples every day for six days. On the sixth day, the patient must have no dinner but drink Epsom salt water at 6 pm and 8 pm followed by drinking a mixture of concentrated lime juice (200ml) + olive oil (125ml at 10 pm). On the seventh morning, the patient must consume tender coconut water, followed by Sweet lime juice, little Khichidi, and curd for lunch. This is just one of the many wonderful natural treatments available to improve liver health,” said Sushma P.S, Chief Dietician (Naturopathy), Jindal Naturecure Institute.

Nature Cure Treatments such as enema, colon hydrotherapy, mud bath, mud pack, abdominal pack, hip bath, partial oil therapy to abdomen, hot and cold fomentation to the abdomen, and castor oil pack are highly beneficial for improving liver functions. Maintaining a physically active lifestyle and practicing yoga are other important ways to improve one’s health.

Here are some other tips for cleansing and maintaining healthy liver: