World Lung Cancer Day 2023: 6 Early Signs of Cancer in Youngsters and How to Prevent It

Lung cancer used to be a rarity in the health sector, but, with increasingly sedentary lifestyle and changing environment, it is now become a common factor that often leads to fatalities globally.

Lung cancer was a relatively rare disease for a long period of time. It was only eventually since the 20th century that the cases started to rise and today has become one of the major contributors of fatalities globally. Every year August 1 is celebrated as World Lung Cancer Day to spread awareness about the cancer, the need for self-screening. In India, the cases are said to increase from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. Males are more likely to develop lung cancer than females are to develop breast cancer.

Increasing pollution and smoking chains be they passive or active, are significant contributors for lung cancer. And in today’s world where we are living with perils of pollution, lung cancer has become increasingly common. So, how do we exactly identify these? Although younger people are less likely to develop lung cancer than older adults, it can still happen to them. The symptoms of lung cancer in youth are generally similar to those in older individuals. It is noteworthy that the occurrence of lung cancer in young people is relatively less, and most cases are still diagnosed in older adults, with majority of instances marking a history of smoking, said Dr. Rajesh Mistry – Director, Oncology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai, elaborating on lung cancer while speaking exclusively with india.com

EARLY SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF LUNG CANCER

Early signs of lung cancer in young people may include:

Persistent cough: A chronic cough that may get worse with time. It could be dry, or it could sputum or blood. Shortness of breath: Having trouble breathing or feeling out of breath, especially when engaging in vigorous physical activity Chest pain: Dull or sharp pain in the chest, which may be constant or periodic Unexplained weight loss Feeling tired and weak Wheezing which is frequently a sign of constricted airways Recurrent respiratory infections, such as pneumonia or bronchitis Coughing up blood

PREVENTION TIPS FOR LUNG CANCER

Preventing lung cancer in youth largely involves adopting healthy lifestyle choices and avoiding known risk factors. Avoid smoking and tobacco products, avoid second-hand smoke, try to reduce exposure to environmental hazards if you work in an industry with potential lung cancer risks, maintain a healthy diet – rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, exercise regularly to promote overall health and reduce the risk of various diseases, limit alcohol consumption. Regular health check-up to be done if there is a risk of a family history

