World Mental Day 2022: World Mental Day is observed every year on October 10. The theme or rather the slogan for 2022's celebration of World Mental health Day is "Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority." Mental health is now a terminology and lately has been an increasing awareness about this and a much needed one too. Richard Hunter, the WFMH's deputy secretary general at the time, declared the first World Mental Health Day on October 10, 1992. Every year since 1994, a unique theme has been chosen for international celebrations.

Since, COVID-19 has created global crisis for mental health, fueling short and long term-stresses and undermining the mental health of millions. Health, frontline workers, students, people living alone, People who are suffering with mental conditions have been severely affected. Thus, learning how to be mentally strong doesn't come overnight, it takes constant dedication, time, patience and practice. However, its essential to start from somewhere. Here are few tips that will help you to become mentally strong in life.

5 Tips to Become Mentally Stronger in Life

1.Stay Positive During Tough Times

Mental health is essential because it challenges and motivates you to be positive during tough times. One thing that you should know, you can’t control what happens in life, so be mentally strong enough to rise above the challenges and take whatever life throws at you.

2. Achieve Your Goals

When you are starting your new business, or simply trying to adopt a new diet remember one thing that you always need to stay focused, motivated and dedicated. To achieve any goal in life, one thing is important that is to get out of your comfort zone and grow. Mental strength allows you to push through tough times and come out stronger.

3. Manage Your Emotions in a Healthy Way

It is important to control your emotions in tough situations. It means that you are not going to let your emotions control your life. When you are mentally strong, you are able to achieve your goals and live a happy life.

4. Have a Strong Support System

Remember whenever you feel that you are drifting in life, having a strong support system can make all the difference. Having a supportive network of friends and family gives you strength in return.

5. Say No whenever you need to

Nothing can take a toll on your mental health like people-pleasing. Learn to say no to people and don’t serve any purpose.