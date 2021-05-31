World No Tobacco Day 2021: A product Tobacco, containing nicotine, tar, acetone, and carbon monoxide is one of the most consumable products in the world and is causing a lot of death worldwide in past years. There is a wide range of use of tobacco in different countries. Tobacco is mainly consumed in two forms: Also Read - Smokers at 50% Higher Risk of Developing Severe Diseases, Death From COVID-19: WHO

Smoking form

Non-Smoking/Chewable form

Tobacco is mainly consumed as cigarettes worldwide. Despite increasing public awareness of risks associated with using tobacco and education programs to discourage its use, it is sold and consumed by people. Although long-term and excessive use of tobacco can lead to various significant risk factors.

Risk factors associated with Tobacco consumption

Cardiovascular Diseases

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease(COPD)

Any form of Cancer like Lung cancer

Weakened Immune system

Infertility and erectile dysfunction

Anxiety and Irritability

Poor vision

Persistent coughing leading to Tuberculosis

In severe cases can lead to death

talks about what harm can tobacco consumption causes to the efficiency of the vaccine

“Tobacco smoke suppresses the activity of different immune cells resulting in low immunity and making it harder for the body to fight off various diseases,” says Dr. Sudha Kansal, Respiratory Medicine Specialist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. “People who consume Tobacco are more susceptible to getting Covid-19 due to weaker immune systems, they can also act as super-spreaders of Covid-19, putting other’s life at risk. Through coughing, spitting, sneezing the infection can be transmitted to others.”

Dr Kansal warns that smokers are more vulnerable to Covid-19 as fingers come possibly in contact with lips while smoking which increases the possibility of transmission of the virus. The only prevention from it is to “Commit to quit.” Although Nicotine replacement therapies, such as gum and patches are designed to help smokers quit tobacco. Also, many organisations with the government are providing access to brief advice, toll-free quitlines, mobile and digital cessation services, nicotine replacement therapies that can be helpful for a person to quit.

In times of Covid-19, the people consuming tobacco are at high risk of contracting it. But how? “The reason for this is the consumption of tobacco lowers the body’s immunity and makes it more susceptible to contracting the infection. In smokers, smoking reduces lung capacity and increases the chances of contracting other respiratory ailments. That’s why Covid-19 vaccination is very important for people consuming tobacco,” explains Dr. Kansal.

She says that tobacco consumption reduces the efficacy of vaccine. “As tobacco consumption leads to lower antibody response and when the vaccination of an individual is done antibodies also lower initially. Therefore, tobacco consumption while vaccination will make it ineffective because people consuming tobacco are already immunocompromised. In other words, tobacco consumption can lower the antibody response,” she opines.

Things to Remember while taking Vaccination

Take proper six-hour sleep per night a week before vaccination.

Take a probiotic to increase immune cells in the gut.

Do not consume tobacco as it will lower down antibody response.

Keep calm and do not take stress (deep breathing exercises are beneficial for it).

Avoid alcohol prior 48hrs of the vaccination as it will again lower the body response.

A protein-rich diet is beneficial for increasing immunity.

To summarize tobacco consumption, alcohol consumption, acute psychological stress, lack of stress, and exercise can weaken the immune system and make the vaccination process futile. However, tobacco consumption can slow down the production of antibodies and can make the vaccination process less effective. Therefore, it is advised to not consume tobacco while going for vaccination.