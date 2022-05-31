Every year on May 31, the World No Tobacco Day is celebrated. World No Tobacco Day is one of the World Health Organization’s 11 official worldwide public health campaigns. There’s no doubt that smoking tobacco has an impact on the person who smokes, but it also has a significant impact on the environment and the planet’s overall health.Also Read - World No Tobacco Day: 5 Reasons Why Experts Suggest Quitting Smoking

Every year, a single smoker emits approximately 5 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide and over 24,000 metric tonnes of methane. Every year, more than 8 million people die as a result of smoking, and over a million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoking loose their lives too. It’s also well knowledge that smoking promotes cancer. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer. Smoking can cause cancer in any part of the body, including the stomach, liver, mouth, tongue, kidney, penis, and vulva. So Lets know some other causes of smoking which affects your health: Also Read - Smoking Takes a Toll On Male and Female Reproductive Health, Doctor Explains

Side Effects of Smoking

Heart Disease

Smoking is one of the well-proven lifestyle habits that lead to heart disease. Those people who are a big chain smokers and those are regularly exposed to passive smoking are at higher risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2022: Health Risks Of Smoking Tobacco | Dr Manoj Goel, Fortis Hospital

Sexual and Reproductive system

Nicotine has an effect on both males and women’s vaginal blood flow. This can have a negative impact on men’s sexual performance. This might cause sexual unhappiness in women by reducing lubrication and the capacity to achieve orgasm. This may result in a decline in sexual desire between men and women.

Unhealthy Teeth

Yellowish or brown stain on teeth are significant signs of long term smoking. Smoking also increases the risk for infections or inflammations that can cause tooth and bone loss.

Loss of Appetite

Smoking can suppress your appetite by decreasing your complete sense of taste. This can make your food less enjoyable and can lead to serious stomach problems like constipation, acidity etc. So, once you quit smoking you will definitely see a change in you appetite and can taste your food fully again.

Diabetes

Diabetes tend to progress more rapidly in people who are addicted to smoking, because it increases the amount of insulin in the body. People who have diabetes and smoke are more prone to other illness such as kidney problems, heart attack, high blood pressure, stress and anxiety.

People try to overlook such adverse effects, which leads to a slew of health problems later in life. Take a promise to quit smoking on No Tobacco Day for yourself, your family, your friends, and those who want you to live a longer life.