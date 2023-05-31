World No-Tobacco Day 2023: 5 Hazardous Ways Smoking Damages Your Skin

Home

World No- Tobacco Day 2023: Smoking releases over hundreds of chemicals that cause sever complications inside. While lungs problems, cancer is something we know, it also badly damages the skin.

No Tobacco Day 2023- 5 Ways Smoking Hampers Skin Health (Freepik)

Advertisement we see almost every day on TV in between breaks, or before a movie starts in theaters, here is always a PSA (Public ServiceAnnouncement) about how consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. Common knowledge, right? However, people continue smoking and consuming tobacco which may further lead to several sever health complications like cancer. What probably many people don’t know (much) is that smoking just not affects the respiratory system, and lungs, but also has hazardous effects on the skin of a person. Skin health also goes for a toss when a person is high on smoking and consuming tobacco.

Every year, May 31 is observed as World No-Tobacco Day. There is no surprise why this day is celebrated, it is all about spreading awareness about its harmful effects and how one may try to out a halt to this damaging habit. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), this year’s theme is “We need food, not tobacco”. It further stated that ” the 2023 global campaign aims to raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable, nutritious crops. It will also aim to expose the tobacco industry’s efforts to interfere with attempts to substitute tobacco growing with sustainable crops, thereby contributing to the global food crisis.”

World No Tobacco Day: How it Affects Skin?

Tobacco consumption also damages skin health and may lead to further health problems. Speaking exclusively with India.com, Dr R.K Chopra, Senior consultant of chest medicine, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, shared about smoking and its hazardous effects on the skin. He said, ” Tobacco smoke, besides having nicotine- a highly addictive chemical, contains many harmful substances that are toxic to skin cells, cells of the respiratory tract and practically of other organs of the human body. The body absorbs nicotine into the skin, respiratory tract and intestinal mucosa. Keratinocytes are specialized cells that form the skin barrier and contribute to important immune functions. Nicotine leads to apoptosis-cell death-in these cells, damages blood vessels in the skin and reduces blood flow.”

Additionally, nicotine alters structure of skin fibroblasts that contain collagen protein, important for skin firmness, wound healing and alsoalters body’s immune response.

There are many harmful effects of smoking on the skin and the rest of the body. Cutting smoking may reverse or reduce to great extent the adverse effects on the appearance of skin like skin aging, skin pigmentation, alopecia and skin cancer.

5 Ways Smoking Affects Skin

Highlighted in a study about smoking and appearance in 2017, by Andrew L Skinner of the University of Bristol, UK, smoking status among 590 identical twins. According to the study, one of the twins who smoked more could be easily identified while the non-smoking twin was more fresh and glowing in appearance. Thus, smoking may negatively impact the facial appearance and cause severe damage to skin health.

Premature Skin Aging: Smoking affects collagen and elastin which keep the skin plump and firm. Lu Yanget al in 2021, in a published review, found less circulating Vitamin D levels in current smokers as compare to non-smokers. Vitamin D plays a role in maintaining the skin barrier and helps with tissue repair. Wrinkles: Smoking is an independent risk factor for the formation of wrinkles, and eyelid skin. This also is a result of the breaking down of skin collagen that sags the skin. Skin Pigmentation: Due to the increase in melanocytes in the skin, there is more production of melanin that causes pigmentation in the skin. If prolonged, it may develop into age spots and darks spots. Saggy Skin: Chemicals in cigarette smoke enhance trans epidermal water loss and collagen and elastin fibre degradation, which causes skin to sag and droop. Pale Skin: Smokers can also have dull pale, and uneven skin due to reduced blood supply to the skin, depriving it of oxygen and nutrients. There is a decrease of nutrients and anti-oxidants that depletes the natural skin.

When we smoke, there are hundreds of chemicals that release in our bodies. they further affect skin cells, the respiratory tract and complicate health in the long run. Smoking is not limited to physical health, it eventually takes a toll on mental health as well.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

